Last week, Republicans in the House Oversight Committee held a hearing with two whistleblowers from the IRS who wanted to bring concerns to light without intimidation or tampering. These two individuals provided eye opening evidence on the preferential treatment given to Hunter Biden and the Biden family during their investigation.
Americans are rightfully concerned about the two-tiered justice system that exists in our country.
The evidence unveiled by Special Agent Joseph Ziegler and Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley is alarming.
First, the whistleblowers confirmed that they were not allowed to follow evidence that could have led to President Joe Biden.
Both whistleblowers stated there was resistance in the Department of Justice (DOJ). “Prosecutors instructed investigators not to ask about the ‘Big Guy’ or ‘Dad’ when conducting interviews,” Shapley said. The assigned prosecutors slow-walked the investigation that was plagued by unnecessary roadblocks.
Furthermore, when asked about the FBI’s FD-1023 form, both Shapley and Ziegler confirmed they had never seen or heard of it during the investigation. This form alleged that Joe Biden was involved in a bribery scheme with a Burisma executive.
Second, Hunter Biden has been treated with kid gloves regarding his plea deal.
Hunter should have been charged with tax crimes, including felonies, starting with the tax year 2014. His plethora of criminal activity also includes attempts to evade taxes, false statements, and willful failure to file returns. His sweetheart deal has greatly undermined American’s faith in our justice system.
Third, it is now crystal clear that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from China, Ukraine, and Romania.
He made his $8.3 million income from foreign sources and failed to pay well over $1 million in taxes he owed. Additional information from a string of WhatsApp messages could further connect President Biden to his son. If these messages are proven true, it would provide concrete evidence that President Biden was involved in the business dealings of his son.
Furthermore, I am concerned about potential retaliation these whistleblowers may face.
Ziegler, who worked 95% of this tax investigation stated, “DOJ-Tax have a clear target on me and my supervisors back and I believe that they are just waiting for an opportunity to pounce on us.” Shapley, who is still currently employed by the IRS, said “My direct supervisor has not spoken with me in six weeks. Suddenly, all kinds of unusual scrutiny came down on me and my agents.”
This joint effort between the DOJ, the FBI, and IRS, has created a campaign of “Delay, Divulge, and Deny” to cover up Hunter’s criminal behavior. It is crucial that we build our case against the Administration and remain diligent and thoughtful throughout the entire investigation.
My Republican colleagues and I are committed to holding Hunter Biden and his bureaucrat accomplices accountable. Only then can we restore confidence in our justice system. I want to thank the two brave whistleblowers for having the courage to come forward.
We must protect whistleblowers and ensure they have the confidence to come forward and uphold their oaths.
Editor's Note: Congresswoman Stephanie Bice represents Oklahoma's Fifth District in the U.S. House of Representativrs. She is now serving her second term in office.
