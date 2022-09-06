Editor’s Note: Viewing two photos and reading the accompanying “cutlines” will help readers with this story. Click on the arrow at the right side of the first photo to view the second. …
Oklahoma City – In contemporary times, there is a widespread tendency – or a powerful preference, if you wish – to assume the best of those who agree with you on the the most divisive policy and cultural issues of our day, and the worst of those with whom disagree on those same matters.
In wake of the controversial and arguably unprecedented FBI raid on the Florida home of former President Donald Trump, many Republicans assume the FBI acted under orders with malice aforethought and achieve ends that include but are not limited to preempting a third Trump presidential campaign and possible second term in the chief executive’s post.
Many Democrats assume the FBI acted belatedly but properly in going retrieving executive documents, including some matters particularly sensitive to national security or in any case classified and not approved (even by Trump as he left office) for declassification. The presumption of many Democrats is that, in any case, the material retrieved (or seized) was likely to document wrongdoing by the 45th president or his people.
Time will tell who is right. Or, at the least, who is more right than wrong.
For now, consider two other matters of legal consequence.
The white man pictured in the first photograph is Michael Madigan. The photo was taken at a moment when the world as he had long known it was ending. The long-time Speaker of the Illinois House -- arguably the most powerful modern Democratic leader in any American state until 2019 (when he resigned) -- Madigan had just been indicted on charges of racketeering and bribery.
Madigan had long dodged various legal "bullets" but this one is not going away. A range of former allies, friends, fellow legislators and powerful business associated seem certain to testify against him. In return those persons will get less prison time or punishment than they would if they did not offer such testimony.
For a time, there was a chance the case against him would move to the courts this summer. Then, it seemed certain it would this month (September). Now, it seems only one of the total of four defendants involved in the Madigan will begin the route to judgment in the next few weeks.
Madigan has really good lawyers, as do his former allies. It now seems he might not go to trial until 2023 or ... even 2024.
The Black woman pictured in the second photograph is Marilyn Mosby. She was elected State Attorney for Baltimore (the equivalent of a District Attorney) in 2014. She rose to national prominence when he sought to put six Baltimore police officers (three black men, and three white men) in prison for contributing to the death of a prisoner (Freddie Gray, a black man).
She failed to convict anyone of anything in that matter.
She went from moments of triumph to being plausibly accused of making false statements on financial documents, which allowed her to withdraw from retirement savings to purchase vacation homes ... in Florida.
Her troubles began last year. Indicted in January, her trial was set to begin May, but was delayed because an election was underway. She was seeking a third term in office in the July 19 primary.
In that primary, her most ardent critics were other African-Americans -- including Ivan Bates, the ultimate victor in the race. He went after her for the apparent corruption and for ... making enemies, rather than allies, of local law enforcement.
Bates pointed to his 25-year career in the U.S. Army and pledged to work with local and regional police to end the plague of violence that has impacted Baltimore and any other large cities.
Despite Mosby's comparative wealth (she earns around $248,000 as the State's Attorney), a federal judge granted court funding for her perjury trial.
Mosby’s trial is set to begin September 19. But she has some great lawyers, so … stay tuned.
In the cases of both Madigan and Mosby, allegations of wrongdoing came after years of work by teams of FBI agents and other federal officers, with help from local officials and cooperating witnesses.
Political corruption and personal venality arise among persons in all political parties, or those who have no political party. Somewhere in space and time there is true and indisputable means to recognize corruption. But by and large and on the whole, proving corruption is often the result of work done by public servants who may, or may not, have partisan identities, but who put the public interest ahead of political interests.
In time, we will know the truth, or at least most of it, about all the current matters of controversy.
Until then, sometimes political corruption is in the beholder.
