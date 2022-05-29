Alexandria, Virginia — One of America's best-known conservative organizations has declared support for a call by Oklahoma's chief executive to enact tax reforms and reflief this year.
In a press release sent to Oklahoma news organizations, the Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) said this past week:
"As the failed policies of the Biden administration continue to cause rampant inflation and shrink the United States economy, families across America need real relief which grows the economy, not election year gimmicks. As such, the CPAC agrees with Governor Kevin Stitt’s call for a special session to provide meaningful tax reform for Oklahomans.
"A one-time rebate of $75 ($150 to married couples), provides short-term relief, but is nowhere close to the amount needed to cope with the extra $341 a month ($4,092 a year) in costs caused by Biden’s inflation.
"Moreover, the rebate would be taxed by the IRS, meaning that Oklahomans would subsidizing the federal government. Finally, we would be concerned about a sales tax cut that would benefit a single industry, rather than providing broad relief for the majority of Sooner families.
"Oklahoma is much better served by comprehensive tax reform, which both provides relief and helps to grow the economy. We are confident the legislature will work during the special session to pass Gov. Stitt’s plan to provide a pro-growth income tax cut and to enact further relief for Oklahoma families through the elimination of the grocery tax."
Matt Schlapp, chairman of CPAC, said in his statement, provided to The Oklahoma City Sentinel:
“In this Biden-inflicted economic crisis, families desperately need tax relief. But mimicking Obama’s cash for clunkers program or Pelosi’s COVID cash giveaway is not the best way to help Oklahomans.
"We support Governor Kevin Stitt’s fiscal discipline and his pro-growth policy agenda, which will help families weather the storm and keep the state on track for future growth."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.