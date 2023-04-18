Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, announced this week the hire of Marisa Burleson to the newly created Director of Operations and Member Services role in his office in the nation's capital.
Burleson comes to the Hern office with experience on Capitol Hill as a Constituent Services Representative and Scheduler for Representative Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, Strategic Initiatives Coordinator at the Republican National Committee, and most recently as Operations Director for Representative Jake LaTurner, R-Kansas.
The new position was created as Hern expands his leadership role in the House of Representative this year, serving as Chairman of the Republican Study Committee.
“Marisa brings a wealth of knowledge and experience on Capitol Hill that will help serve Members of the Republican Study Committee as my new Director of Operations and Member Services,” said Rep. Hern.
“Efficiency is a top priority in my office, having Marisa in this role will streamline communications with my colleagues and ensure our members are armed with the tools and information they need to advance the conservative movement in the House. Marisa is going to be an asset to the team.”
Chief of Staff Cameron Foster said, “Congressman Hern’s goal is to be as helpful and accessible as possible to his colleagues in the House and in the Republican Study Committee. We’re bringing Marisa on in pursuit of that goal; I’m excited to see the team grow as we continue to serve Oklahoma’s First District.”
