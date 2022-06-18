There’s news, and then there’s BIG news.
Were I in a position to suggest the election news story of the week, it would this:
In south Texas, along the Rio Grande River, Mayra Flores was elected to fill the vacant congressional seat that has been held by U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela.
Here’s now The Washington Examiner described that unexpected result, in an election news analysis posted on Saturday morning (June 18):
“Mayra Flores (R) beat Dan Sanchez (D) 51%-43% to become the first Republican to win a congressional seat in that part of the [Rio Grande] valley in 150 years. She will also become the first congresswoman in the nation's history to have been born in Mexico.”
(https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/faith-freedom-self-reliance/biden-border-crisis-hispanics-gop?utm_source=Alert_Brief%20-%202022-06-18%209:33%20AM_06/18/2022&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=WEX_News%20Brief&rid=191607&env=f4c6fdeb0e64db839b360b9d3073c12cd3ccd0d4b862e76605d4f84479541c87 )
The Associated Press, in an overview of the Tuesday primary elections across the country, reported it this way:
“Republicans have gained an additional House seat for the rest of the year in a special election victory that they see as a sign of things to come along Texas’ heavily Hispanic southern border.
“Flores will finish the final months of former Democratic Rep. Vela’s term. He left Congress earlier this year for the private sector.
“Her victory Tuesday over three other challengers — including two Democrats — is a symbolically important win for Republicans, who have spent the past two years aggressively trying to make new inroads with Hispanic voters in South Texas.
“Flores is the daughter of migrant workers and a local GOP organizer. She will also be the GOP nominee for the seat in November, but that election will be under a new district map that is more favorable to Democrats.
“Her opponent will be Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who moved from a neighboring district because of redistricting.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/rice-loses-house-seat-after-impeaching-trump-mace-holds-on/article_14ce9132-ec9c-11ec-b033-436521f148ed.html )
So, the newly-minted Congresswoman Flores may have a term of only six months. Time will tell.
For the moment, it’s hard not to be intrigued by the implications of this particular election. Again, from the AP story:
“Flores, who is married to a Border Patrol agent and often wore a Border Patrol hat at her campaign events, ran a law-and-order campaign under the slogan ‘God, Family, Country.’ In her campaign ads, she said the valley ‘is under attack,’ adding that ‘we must secure our border and keep our families safe.’”
The story has been massively covered on Fox News, The Epoch Times, The Washington Examiner, and elsewhere. The AP covered, albeit not as story in its own right, but only in a wrap-up of results primarily focused on states where some candidates supported by former President Donald trump won, and others where he lost.
Most the so-called “mainstream media” has ignored Flores.
Curious, because whatever else her election is – it’s news.
*
That’s the ‘new’ news. Here’s the old news.
U.S. Representative Burgess Owens, R-Utah, continues to press for multiple conservative policy goals, devoting much of his time outside of work (he was elected in 2020) to helping elect more Republicans to the U.S. House.
In his typically plain-speaking manner, in recent email Owens said:
“Gas prices are at record highs, our southern border has never been weaker, and mothers across this country can’t find formula for their newborn babies. Yet House Democrats refuse to do anything about these crises that they created. They are more focused on pushing their radical ‘woke’ agenda, like teaching kids Critical Race Theory and letting boys play in girls’ sports.
“Look, I’m a proud Black conservative who isn’t afraid to take on the Left’s woke narratives. And the thing is Democrats absolutely hate me for it. ...
“I grew up in the South in a segregated school system that treated people differently based on the color of their skin. I know what it’s like to grow up in a time and place where bigotry and racism were constantly perpetuated. The radical indoctrination that Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are pushing in our schools preserves the same backward way of thinking that existed in the Jim Crow South.”
News, old and new. He’s black, and he’s not for Biden. She’s Mexican-American, and she’s not for Biden. And they are both members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
