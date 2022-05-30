The American Left has become expert at arguing indirectly about fundamental issues – the clear language of law and statutes, the meaning of a law, the intent of those who wrote a law – by raising matters not essential to the discussion.
In the instance I have in mind, the opinion(s) of members of a trade association that prefers liberal policy results to conservative policy results get transformed, over time, to the virtual equivalent of Sacred Scripture.
I witnessed, on about a dozen occasions in the 1980s, the malevolence of members of the American Bar Association Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary who, under the cloak of secret proceedings, issued negative opinions about the policy views of a variety of right-of-center conservative (or libertarian) legal scholars.
Their negative ratings for those scholars came not from character or “temperamental” or other deficiencies. Those words were merely the cover employed to reach pre-ordained results.
One victim of the ABA Standing Committee was a law school dean, the late William F. Harvey of Indiana University Law School. Before the ABA got ahold of him, he had a flawless reputation. But, after a time running the Legal Services Corporation (LSC) for Ronald Reagan, Dr. Harvey had garnered a large share of liberal enemies.
When he was considered for nomination as a judge on the Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the long knives came out. The ABA’s dominant left-leaning faction despised him because he had ended an era of self-dealing among ABA members and their acolytes at the LSC.
In what was a sort of equivalent to insider trading, members of the Standing Committee delayed and delayed their process of evaluating Dr. Harvey. They delayed so long that, when time came to begin preparation for the academic year, Dr. Harvey said he would return to the classroom for his customary teaching load, while remaining available for appointment in the future. But that future never came.
Then there was University of Texas constitutional law scholar Lino Graglia, a man of substance who played a seminal role in re-establishing the relevance of the jurisprudence of original intent. Regardless of the substance of his legal views, his principal “sin” was that he opposed (like even Joe Biden did, once upon a time) forced busing as a remedy for past racial discrimination in education.
Professor Graglia earned his “negative” rating from the ABA the old-fashioned way – by sticking to his principles. When he would not recant and the ABA insisted on the negative rating, Graglia returned to the groves of Lone Star academia.
Such stories were the guts of a book I edited, along with Jeffrey P. O’Connell, entitled “The Judges War: The Senate, Legal Culture, Political Ideology and Judicial Confirmation (1987).”
Other legal analysts (a few, like me, not having the burden of a legal education) worked together on that volume.
In my chapter for the collection, I distilled a number of judicial confirmation struggles (where the rational aspirations of worthy persons were crushed) into these thoughts:
“The confirmation process that has emerged over the last few years is disturbing not merely in the short run. Easily established is a pattern where the dominant criterion for all things becomes ideology. With understandable reciprocity from conservatives facing a future liberal Administration, America is courting a permanent state of judicail warfare. The ‘judges war’ of 1985-86 was not about qualifications, temperament, sensitivity or typographical errors. It was, rather, an unedifying series of engagements in the essential legal confrontation of this era: the national debate over the proper role of judges in a democratic society.”
The past is prologue.
The ABA Standing Committee is more clever, but no less obnoxious, than it was nearly all those decades ago. The definitions used to besmirch non-liberals and the internal ABA authorization has gone more, shall we say, “Deep State” than it was during the Reagan years.
One of the most recent targets is the current Attorney General of Oklahoma.
From their perch atop Mount Olympus, in 2018 the ABA Standing Commitee found him to be “not qualified” for the federal bench in the arenas of “professional competence, which encompasses such qualities as intellectual capacity, judgment and writnig and analytical abilities, knowledge of the law, and breadth of professional experience.”
With such words -- and a firm unwillingness not to disclose the identities of those who had tarred and feathered O’Connor “out of sight” if not out of mind -- the ABA declared him unqualified for service on the federal bench.
Despite enduring a Star Chamber with the ABA, and despite the efforts of Charles Grassley and others on the Judiciary Committee – and in spite of support of both U.S. Senators from Oklahoma -- the O’Connor nomination faded away.
To the dismay of people who knew him in legal circles for 40+ years, the opposition of the mighty ABA – used by members of the Senate, became disqualifying.
Now, he is the appointed man seeking to win an election – first the Republican nomination for A.G. in late June, and then the general election in November.
Whether or not O’Connor succeeds at that endeavor is not the point of this missive.
I merely observe that people who have been attacked at one time or another for their judgment, temperament and decisions in various economic matters might want to exercise some restraint lest the measure with which they measure others is measured back on them.
As for the ABA Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary, I say its work product generation after generation is a lousy mess of pottage, unworthy of human consumption.
And, to hell with it.
Editor’s Note: Pat McGuigan is the author of three books, including (with Dawn M. Weyrich) Ninth Justice: The Fight for Bork (University Press of America, Free Congress Foundation, 1990). A member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, Pat is also editor of seven books, including ‘Crime and Punishment in Modern America.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.