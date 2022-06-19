U.S. Representative MarkWayne Mullin, apparent front-runner to fill Oklahoma’s four-year U.S. Senate term, changed his mind about debating his opponents (on Thursday, June 9) for the Republican nomination. He said he had to stay in the nation’s capital to … do his job.
By and large and on the whole, conservatives no longer look to the state's largest newspaper, for guidance on public policy issues.
Steve Byas, a journalist and historian with several decades of experience, pointed out that the newspaper’s opinion pages recently printed/posted three Sunday items on gun owners’ rights.
Each favored significant expansion of federal control over access to firearms.
Still, there’s this: Chris Casteel, a veteran reporter at the big daily, reported dispassionately and accurately:
“U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin has been lending his voice to television ads for his plumbing company, despite explicit guidance from the House Ethics Committee that he no longer personally promote his company in broadcast or internet advertising.”
The ethics panel’s clear guidance came in 2018. The committee said Mullin should no longer participate in ads for his plumbing company. Casteel quoted directly from the report:
“Members must at all times avoid even the appearance that they are monetizing their public role for personal gain.
“Therefore, the Committee takes this opportunity to clarify … that a Member should not be actively involved in personally selling or endorsing goods or services in which the Member has a financial interest. As such, ... Mullin should now understand that, going forward, he cannot participate in the weekly radio program or the advertisements for radio, television, and the web.”
House ethical strictures did not and do not require Mullin’s name be removed from his company.
Nonetheless, “the Mullin Companies cannot film any new advertisements featuring Representative Mullin, and old advertisements featuring [him] should be removed from the Mullin Companies’ website.”
Casteel looked at data in his fresh report. To wit:“five second and 15 second ads featuring Mullin ran in 130 times in February, 218 times in March, 440 times in April, and 524 times in May.”
Each began: “Hi, I’m Markwayne Mullin of Mullin Plumbing.”
When elected in 2012, Mullin pledged to serve three two-year terms. When he abandoned that promise in 2018, U.S. Senator Tom Coburn said, ruefully, Mullin that had “drunk the kool-aid” of Washington wisdom.
In April 2017, Rep. Mullin was recorded during a town hall meeting telling constituents it was "bullcrap" that taxpayers pay his salary. He said, "I pay for myself. I paid enough taxes before I got here and continue to through my company to pay my own salary.”
In 2016, The Daily Caller, a conservative news service, dinged Mullin in a detailed report, saying the second-term solon pressed pushed in a hearing for federal legislation because he believed (in the reporter's summary), "that Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters are underpaid, should form a union, and should have government bureaucrats decide who fights whom and when."
That analysis poked at Rep. Mullin as "a former MMA fighter who never made it big. He is now a Congressman using his power to obtain a grudge match."
