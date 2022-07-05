Oklahoma state Senator David Bullard, R-Durant, released a statement in late June after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to overturn the landmark case of Roe v. Wade (1972).
Bullard has worked with other legislators to affirm unborn human life under the law, and to oppose the centralization of abortion policy that flowed from the 'Roe' decision.
The text of Sen. Bullard's statement, provided to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, follows:
“More than 60 million babies have been murdered due to an unconstitutional ruling 49 years ago. The Bible has a tradition of the 50th year being the year of Jubilee, and we are experiencing that Jubilee now. But because unborn infant screams and cries cannot be heard by human ears, few know how massive the killing has been. The abortion nightmare is now up to the states to stop, and Oklahoma has been working overtime to make sure our laws are ready to stop the bloodletting.
"Much like slavery, America must deal with the sin of abortion on a national level and that change is coming soon. For now, I am celebrating the realization of the work I and so many others have done to save the lives of unborn babies."
Bullard statement on overturning of 'Roe v. Wade' by Supreme Court
- Staff Report, Oklahoma City Sentinel
