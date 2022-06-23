Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer who is challenging Senator James Lankford has endorsed Dr. Randy Grellner who is running for the seat of the retiring senator James Inhofe.
Both U.S. Senate races will be on Oklahoma's Republican primary ballot on June 28.
"Like me Dr. Randy Grellner is neither an insider nor a career politician," said Lahmeyer in his statement, sent to supporters and to news organizations on Thursday (June 23).
"Like me Dr. Grellner has pledged to serve only two terms in the U.S. Senate."
"Dr. Randy Grellner, a respected family physician is an independent-minded conservative in the tradition of Oklahoma Senator Tom Coburn," said Lahmeyer, who has been endorsed in his race against Lankford by former Trump National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn as well as former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
"Dr. Randy Grellner was appointed to the Oklahoma State Board of Health by Governor Bill Stitt and has been a strong advocate for Health Freedom and against vaccination and mask mandates," Lahmeyer continued.
"Dr. Grellner faces a field of career politicians including some who have broken their term limit promises, and others who are heavily funded by the casino bosses," the Tulsa Pastor said. "Dr. Randy Grellner will fight for the private property rights of Oklahomans and will work with me in the US senate to fix legislatively the disastrous McGirt U.S. Supreme Court decision which will subject Oklahoma landowners to additional taxation and regulation of their properties by Oklahoma's Native American tribes," said Lahmeyer.
"I strongly urge my supporters to vote for me and for Dr. Randy Grellner in the other Oklahoma US Senate primary which takes place on January 28," said Lahmeyer.
Early Voting began today at County Election Boards across Oklahoma, and continues until 6 p.m. Technically known as "In-Person Absentee Voting," early voting continues tomorrow (Friday, June 24) from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., and on Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Traditional in-person voting at the precinct level will be Tuesday, June 28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Note: Patrick B. McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.