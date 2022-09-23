6:01 AM (1 hour ago)
CS Bice on Border Crisis commentary 9
The situation at the southern border has hit yet another historic milestone. For the first time in our nation’s history, the U.S. Mexico border surpassed 2 million crossings for a single fiscal year, with still one more month left.
To put things into perspective, that is over half the population of the state of Oklahoma. This massive influx is a direct result of the Biden Administration’s open-border policies that have incentivized illegal crossings, and there have been dangerous consequences as a result.
Sadly, the situation at the border has become a full-blown humanitarian crisis. Having a country with weak borders encourages illegal immigrants to attempt the treacherous journey to America, with record numbers of migrants dying in the process.
Tragically, almost 750 migrants have died this year while attempting to cross the border. In addition, over 10,000 pounds of deadly fentanyl has poured into the U.S. and landed in the hands of young Americans this year, causing fentanyl overdoses to be the leading cause of death for those aged 18 to 45.
Last, lack of border security poses a severe national security threat. Over 80 suspects on the terrorism watchlist have been apprehended at the border so far this fiscal year, which is more than the past five years combined with over 500,000 known gotaways.
The president’s open border is inhumane and dangerous for both migrants and all Americans.
Despite all of this evidence, Vice President Kamala Harris recently said the southern border is “secure.”
In interviews with Fox News, we heard directly from migrants who recently entered the U.S. and said the border is “open” and it’s “no problem” illegally entering our country. I have visited the southern border twice, which is twice more than the President and Vice President combined.
On my visits I heard the same remarks firsthand. This is the reality, but it isn’t being covered by the media and is being ignored by Democratic politicians across the country.
The recent moves by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to send migrants to various cities in the U.S. brings light to the dire situation that Texas border towns are facing; so overwhelmed by the nearly 8,000 encounters each day that they are unable to properly support their own residents.
Because this crisis is being ignored, the governor has taken these steps to force policymakers to highlight the inaction of this Administration.
This doesn’t have to be our reality. Republicans can, and have in the past, prevented crises like these from happening in the first place. We have solutions.
It’s essential that we provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the resources necessary to effectively do their job. We must reinstate the effective policies of the previous administration, like "Catch and Release and Remain in Mexico."
Border security is national security, and we’re seeing the dangerous and inhuman effects of an unregulated, chaotic border.
Finally, we must break the narrative coming from House Democrats and this Administration. Republicans support the American dream. Our country is comprised of people who came to America seeking a better life and freedom, much like my own family. This makes America uniquely great.
Current policies from the Biden Administration undermine this very sentiment. Open-border policies do not allow for proper, legal immigration, and in turn incentivizes illegal border crossings that are having detrimental effects on migrants, the American people, and the state of our nation as a whole.
Note: Fifth Congressional U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice represents most of Oklahoma City and areas north/northwest of the metro core.
