On Thursday (September 7), Brian Guthrie, a lifelong Republican and Businessman currently serving as the Mayor of Bixby, announced his candidacy for Oklahoma State Senate District 25.
Guthrie is the first candidate to declare for the Bixby area State Senate seat. He is a Christian, Conservative, Pro-Life, Pro-2nd Amendment, Republican who believes in a limited government. Brian filed paperwork with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission to personally loan his campaign $100,000.
Guthrie was featured in a March 2020 Tulsa newspaper story titled, “Bixby issues ordinance restricting restaurants to pickup options, shuttering businesses” which supported similar decrees in Tulsa. Mayor Guthrie reportedly heard from residents how they had invested their life savings in their businesses or who explained the extraordinary sanitizing measures they’re taking to keep their doors open. Bixby’s council said that the decision didn’t come easily; the facts and science of the virus forced their hand. [David Arnett’s note: An assertion now proven false.]
“If at any point we can repeal this, we will,” Mayor Guthrie told one distraught resident according to the paper’s account.
For all candidates, a likely question after the COVID panic: Do our rights to free assembly and free enterprise come from God or government?
Brian Guthrie was born and raised in Bixby and has been a hard worker since his early teen years when he worked as a stocker at Doc’s Country Mart and yard hand at Bixby Lumber. After graduating from Bixby High School in '97 and earning a degree in Business in 2001, Brian took a step of faith in entrepreneurship. He built a construction company from scratch, created numerous good-paying jobs, and sold the business six years later to pursue a full-time opportunity in real estate.
Brian and Wendi Guthrie, his wife of 22 years, started a real estate brokerage firm called Guthrie Realty in 2016, which they still own and operate today. They have built a portfolio of rental properties and received recognition as award-winning real estate specialists for residential, commercial, new construction, and vacant land properties throughout Northeastern Oklahoma. Wendi is a former educator and Registered Nurse, and they’ve been featured on HGTV.
Brian states, “I remember our challenging start and living paycheck to paycheck. Our first home had a mortgage payment of about three hundred bucks and like many business owners, we often went without a paycheck to make sure our employees had theirs. I know what it’s like to work more than one job at a time to make both ends meet. I also understand tough times and the struggles small business owners face, especially when dealing with unnecessary regulations because that’s where we started. We’ve lived it.”
Brian and Wendi have two children together, John and Abby. John is a Junior at Bixby High School and Abby is a pre-law student at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
In 2011, Guthrie got inspired to get involved in politics. He was initially appointed to a vacant seat on the Council, then was elected to three consecutive Council terms. Within a few years, his peers on the Council elected him to Mayor. Guthrie is now serving his 5th year as Mayor. The Council and Mayor are unpaid, volunteer positions.
“Growing up, my family always instilled the value of hard work, the importance of serving your community, and using your God-given talents to the best of your ability”, Guthrie states, “So when the opportunity came to run and I actually felt like I could make a difference, I got started.”
Because of his proven track record, Guthrie was recently nominated "Mayor of the Year" by the Mayor's Council of Oklahoma. After hearing the news about his candidacy, local leaders have stepped forward to openly support Guthrie in his bid for the Senate.
Notably, Mayor Calvert of Glenpool and Mayor Cory Box of Jenks expressed their excitement. State Representative Chris Banning weighed in on Guthrie's announcement, saying, "I wish Mayor Brian Guthrie all the best in his upcoming campaign. It's been a true pleasure working with him over the past year."
During his tenure as Mayor, Guthrie led the city through unprecedented times including the historic flood in 2019, where he worked closely with Governor Stitt and other elected officials to make sure South Tulsa County residents had the help they needed. Following the flood and the COVID pandemic, Guthrie understood the importance of helping recruit good-paying jobs to get the local economy booming again.
Two years later, Bixby has added more than 1,000 good-paying jobs. Under Guthrie’s leadership, the city has made big investments in the police and fire departments, improving city infrastructure, parks, and roads. Most recently, Guthrie helped bridge the partnership between the City of Bixby and Bixby Public Schools to promote the passage of a new $43m Performing Arts Center in downtown Bixby.
“I believe the skills I’ve learned as a businessman and serving as Bixby Mayor have given me a unique insight on how to lead teams with varying beliefs, balance large budgets, and to get things done to serve the people of Senate District 25 well,” Brian stated.
“I have a deep understanding of both economic growth, inspired by the private sector and economic development managed by public dollars. I truly believe I can have a positive impact at the state level for the people of District 25.”
Guthrie will continue to serve the residents of Bixby as Mayor during the campaign. See www.guthrieforsenate.com for more information.
Editor’s Note: This news analysis first appeared online, here: (https://www.citynewstulsa.com/government/bixby-mayor-brian-guthrie-announces-for-state-senate/article_afc3ffae-4dc3-11ee-b1ae-c7e8c39d54cc.html ) It is reposted with the author’s permission.
