Oklahoma City – Oklahoma’s most powerful tribal nations are dispensing hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of, or opposition to, candidates for state and congressional races this campaign season.
The extent of advertising and other support from Big Tribes for Republican candidates in key state and federal races is found in scattered evidence across state and federal campaign finance reports.
In a story on organized efforts to increase voter registration and turnout in and around Indian Country, Gannett reporter Molly Young, who covers “Indigenous Affairs for the USA Today Network's Sunbelt Region” ably sketched some of the reported money.
(https://www.oklahoman.com/story/news/2022/06/27/native-american-groups-help-hundreds-oklahomans-register-vote/7711026001/ ).
Some of the cash has flowed to the GOP primary campaign of Joel Kintsel, on leave as head of the Oklahoma Veterans Affairs Department while he aspires to unseat incumbent Republican Governor Kevin Stitt.
The Big Tribes have become involved in support of incumbent U.S. Senator James Lankford in his drive for another six-year terms and in the campaign to replace retiring U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe. The winner of the latter race will serve the “unexpired term” of four years.
U.S. Rep. Mark Wayne Mullin, a Cherokee tribal member, and former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon, who has run Chickasaw Community Bank and who is a member of the tribe, are among the field of 13 candidates vying to fill out the Inhofe tenure.
Mulllin’s Senate run triggered another crowded field of aspirants for his Second U.S. Congressional District seat in eastern Oklahoma.
At one point in recent weeks, reporters were trying to track down rumors that the Cherokee intended to spend as much as $1 million to support the state’s junior senator. In the end, as
Young reports: “Campaign finance records show the Cherokee Nation gave $100,000 to Defend Oklahoma Values, a super PAC airing ads in support of Lankford. It donated $30,000 to back Mullin, who is Cherokee.
“Tribal nations are also contributing to state races. Joy Hofmeister, who is expected to win the Democratic primary for governor, reported receiving the maximum contribution from the Chickasaw, Choctaw, Citizen Potawatomi and Osage nations. The latter three also gave the same amount — $2,900 apiece — to Kintsel.
“Truth for Oklahoma PAC, a new political action committee that shares an address with Choctaw Nation headquarters, has also created ads backing Kintsel and criticizing Stitt. The group has not yet reported how much it has raised or spent on the ads.”
The extent of Big Tribe involvement in western Oklahoma races for Congress and other offices is unclear, at least to this reporter.
At least one candidate, Wade Burleson, is sympathetic to the region’s smaller tribal nations, and critical of the restoration (or some prefer to say, “recognition”) of reservations in 45 percent of the Oklahoma, a result of the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision in “McGirt v. Oklahoma”.
In a recent commentary for the daily newspaper in Weatherford, Burleson wrote: “The Tribes of western Oklahoma (Comanche, Cheyenne, Apache, Kiowa, etc.) are run over by the Big Five. I will fight to equal the playing field for you while placing supremacy in the State of Oklahoma, the great state we all love.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/third-district-wade-burleson-says-if-elected-to-the-u-s-congress-he-will-disrupt/article_f5dd52b4-f636-11ec-a109-0365efdeaebc.html )
Burleson, a well-known Southern Baptist minister, is trying to wrest the Republican nomination for the Third Congressional District seat from U.S. Representative Frank Lucas.
In a press release this month, Dr. Randy Grellner, a Republican candidate for the vacated Inhofe seat, reflects that the “D-word” (disestablishment) for the reservations is not the best option for either the state or the tribes.
“Regardless of whether a person is Native or non-Native, we are all Oklahomans. We all want the best for Oklahoma and our communities collectively. The solution is simple, although the court ruled the boundaries were never erased, we need a jurisdictional fix to clarify jurisdiction over non-Native owned property in eastern Oklahoma. We don’t need the law of protection for the monopolies of big casino bosses or any other changes without them having to go through federal process.”
Grellner, a Cushing physician, cautioned “it is important to remember the history of the Native people”.
Any correctives to McGirt, he argues, should incorporate “reference to the sensitivities of how the 19th century played out and the parade of horrible events visited upon our Native population.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/the-main-reason-i-support-dr-randy-grellner/article_2e628e2e-f6e1-11ec-89c0-9f2d729615d1.html ).
