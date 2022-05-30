Frank Lucas, a professed conservative Republican, voted with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi – a professed liberal Democrat – 41 percent of the time during the 116th Congress (2019-2021).
Aside from former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma City, a Democrat, he voted with Pelosi more than four out of every five Republicans in Congress.
On government spending, Lucas has become the tax-consumers’ (as opposed to taxpayers’) best friend. Each year more votes accumulate as he supports increases in the federal debt ceiling, supports a closed-door budghet process and winks at spending bills that no one other than the unknown authors understand in detail.
During the ramp-up of the COVID crisis, Lucas went along with mask mandates, did not insist on thorough vetting of the vaccines and stood by while untold millions lost jobs for declining to take the vaccine.
One analysis studied recently reflected that Rep. Lucas’ top campaign donors are massive corporations, not average Oklahomans.
In that 116th Congress, Lucas also voted with AOC (U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York City) 317 times, and over one-third of the time he went along with the Democratic House leadership.
His ratings from conservative monitoring groups translate into a consistent “D.”
Heritage Action awards Lucas only a lifetime score of 62 percent.
Freedom Works considers Lucas a 61 percenter.
The Club for Growth? Lucas gets a 62 percent for his career.
Citizens Against Government Waste? “Lifetime” score of 66 percent.
First elected at the leading edge of the “Contract for America” in 1994, Frank Lucas was a bright light. Now he’s a man with a great future behind him.
His tolerance for new-brand liberalism would offend most of his constituents if ever it was fully understood.
