OKLAHOMA CITY - In a pointed letter sent to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Attorney General John O’Connor and his counterparts in 18 other states urged Garland to take swift action in response to recent terrorist acts against pro-life organizations.
General O’Connor called the lack of action intolerable, politically motivated and in violation of Garland’s oath of office.
Since the early May leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the attorneys general write, “charities that support pregnant mothers in need have been firebombed and pro-life organizations have been attacked and terrorized almost daily.”
Although the attacks began last month, it was only last week that the FBI announced that it would investigate them.
Noting that the federal government’s duty to protect its citizens against violence “does not turn on the victim’s identity” and that “access to justice cannot turn on partisan affiliation,” the letter calls on the Department of Justice to vigorously investigate these illegal acts and prosecute the wrongdoers.
“We cannot tolerate assaults on religious and pro-life groups,” said Attorney General O’Connor.
“U.S. Attorney General Garland’s disregard for lawlessness and religious discrimination is unacceptable. I am urging him to investigate these attacks and to bring the perpetrators to justice. He knows he is not protecting these citizens.”
The letter suggests that the Department of Justice begin its investigations with Jane’s Revenge, a pro-choice group that has declared “open season” on pro-life supporters organizations by urging its members “to paint, to burn, to cut, (and) to jam” pro-life centers and advocates. Jane’s Revenge has claimed responsibility for attacks in Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.
“The FBI has more than enough resources to determine the organization’s members and to track down those carrying out these acts of violence, which qualify as terrorism under federal law,” the attorneys general write.
Attorney General O’Connor and his colleagues even offer state assistance with the investigations.
The letter was led by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and signed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.
