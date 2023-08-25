Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt affixed his signature again to legislation increasing poll worker pay.
Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, attended a ceremonial signing of his legislation to increase compensation for election day inspectors, judges and clerks.
Senate Bill 290 was approved in June and signed by Gov. Stitt at that time.
“I’m very pleased that we could take a moment to recognize this legislation that will reward our hardworking election day staff, and hopefully encourage more Oklahomans to serve as poll workers,” Hamilton said.
“Our election inspectors, clerks and judges are essential to running secure, fair elections and I cannot thank them enough for all they do. I’m also very appreciative of the governor for signing this into law and taking the time to recognize these dedicated individuals at Friday’s bill signing.”
Representative Jim Olsen, R-Roland, was the House principal author of the bill that increased pay for election inspectors from $110 to $225 and pay for judges and clerks from $100 to $200.
Hamilton’s legislation will take effect July 1, 2024, so that its cost in incorporated into the next fiscal year.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel adapted this story for posting, working from a legislative staff press release. Pat selected the first and third photographs used with the post.
