First elected as an Oklahoma County associated district judge in 2007, Judge Richard Kirby is seeking another term in the voter-elected post.
Initially the supervising member of the bench for juvenile courts, he has since 2014 presided over a range of cases involving probate, guardianships and adoptions.
Kirby has led a variety of community legal efforts and been honored in several ways for his work.
In 2008, the Department of Human Services designated him the Area III Adoption Advocate of the year. The Oklahoma CASA Association named him Judge of the Year in 2012; he chaired a Juvenile Justice Reform Committee in 2013. I
In 2014 Judge Kirby received the Annual Service Award from the OU Interdisciplinary Program Training Program in Child Abuse and Neglect. He has also served on the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth, appointed by legislative leaders for that work.
At a recent community forum, Kirby explained his support for incremental judicial reforms: "Criminal justice reform should be looked at, at any time that it’s being presented. We should be given the opportunity to be considering new tools as we go along. We are a society that we learn as we go.”
In 2021, local attorneys elected Judge Kirby to the Oklahoma County Bar Association Board of Directors. Presently, he is chairman of the Community Service Committee.
Early in his legal career, he worked for Governor Frank Keating. The former chief executive said recently, “I worked closely with Judge Richard Kirby when he served as counsel in my office when I served as Governor of Oklahoma. He is a man of unquestioned intelligence, unquestioned integrity and unquestioned goodness. I would trust him with my most important affairs, and I would urge his re-election as Associate District Judge in Oklahoma County.”
Opposing Judge Kirby as he seeks another four years on the local bench is Angela Singleton, who has a private criminal defense practice. NonDoc.com, an online news service, reported her clients include "defendants charged with DUI, drug offenses, gun charges, domestic violence amongst other offenses."
After graduation from law school in Oregon in 2011, she worked as an assistant district attorney in Oklahoma County.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, with early voting (walk-in absentees) at the county election board the week before.
