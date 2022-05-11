Oklahoma City — General Revenue Fund (GRF) collections in April totaled $1,162.8 million, which is $282.7 million, or 32.1%, above the monthly estimate.
This is $426.2 million, or 57.9%, above collections in April 2021.
Total GRF collections through the first 10 months of fiscal year 2022 are $6.9 billion, which is $1.4 billion, or 24.7%, above the estimate, and $1.4 billion, or 25.1%, above prior year collections for the same period.
“This is the first year since 2019 that we've returned to the standard April income tax filing deadline, and that played a large role in the monthly collections topping $1 billion for the first time in history,” said Steven Harpe, Oklahoma chief operating officer and executive director at the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES).
“While this is encouraging for Oklahoma, we still must be mindful of market volatility that could impact state revenues,” Harpe said.
The OMES report is unsurprising, in wake of previous releast of data, including the April report on gross receipts from Treasurer Randy McDaniel. Last week, he said in his monthly analysis that state collections shattered previous record highs.
Concerning the historic record-setting trends, McDaniel observed, “Record performance numbers point to the strength of the state economy. Even so, there are signs that would urge some caution going forward. Sales and use tax receipts are up by less than the rate of inflation, and gross production and motor vehicle revenues are lower than collections of last April.”
The Oklahoma City Sentinel, citing McDaniel's analysis, reported last week:
"The annual inflation rate hit 8.5 percent in March, up four-tenths of a percentage point from February. It is the highest rate since December of 1981. Gasoline prices are up 48 percent, while the cost of food rose at an annual rate of 10 percent."
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/oklahoma-treasurer-randy-mcdaniel-says-april-collections-shatter-record-high/article_d21de3d2-cbf9-11ec-8e94-1f45526fc49c.html )
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
