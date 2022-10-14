Tulsa, Oklahoma – Americans for Prosperity Oklahoma (AFP-OK) today announced its endorsement of three candidates for the Oklahoma State House of Representatives: Kendra Wesson (House District-46, Norman), Brad Banks (House District 70, Tulsa), and Paul Hassink (House District 79, Tulsa).
This week’s announcement, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel newspaper, adds to previous AFP-OK’s legislative candidate endorsements.
The organization said it will continue through Election Day to connect with voters in support of these candidates through mailers, digital advocacy, and its signature grassroots efforts.
“AFP Oklahoma is working hard to elect men and women who will work hard to get government out of the way of hardworking Oklahomans who seek to improve their lives and the future of our state,” said AFP State Director John Tidwell.
“We need leaders in state government who understand that government policies often undermine good jobs, quality education, and opportunity creation,” he said. “These and the other candidates we endorsed will work to reverse bad policies and ensure that government does not exceed its proper role.”
Background on the three candidates endorsed this week by Americans for Prosperity – Oklahoma
For each candidate, the narrative provided is from AFP-OK.
Kendra Wesson (House District 46, Norman)
When elected to the State House, Kendra Wesson will advocate for policies that empower parents to play a greater role in their children’s education. Whether providing more educational opportunities to meet individual learning needs or increasing transparency in public schools, Wesson will be a representative that makes education a priority. Wesson will also support policies that provide relief to hardworking Oklahomans through her support for a flat income tax and greater transparency into the state budget process.
Brad Banks (House District 70, Tulsa)
As a business owner, Brad Banks understands how government policies can erect roadblocks to jobs and business development. In the State House, he will work to break down barriers through occupational licensing reforms to eliminate unnecessary government permission slips to hold certain jobs. Banks will also provide taxpayers relief through tax reforms and lower taxes. He will also support parents seeking the best education for their children through education savings accounts and increased educational freedom.
Paul Hassink (House District 79, Tulsa)
Paul Hassink’s professional experience will position him in the State House to advance policies that help to unleash innovation and the jobs and business opportunities innovation creates in Oklahoma. To further help Oklahoma attract new businesses that provide high-quality jobs, Hassink is expected to support lower taxes on individuals and businesses.
NOTE: In releasing the endorsements, AFP-OK noted the choices were "Not authorized by any candidate or candidate committee. Authorized and paid for by Americans for Prosperity, 3307 S. Harvard Ave., Ste. C Tulsa, OK 74135. 405-225-0247." AFP's statement of mission and purposes says, "Through broad-based grassroots outreach, Americans for Prosperity (AFP) is driving long-term solutions to the country’s biggest problems. AFP activists engage friends and neighbors on key issues and encourage them to take an active role in building a culture of mutual benefit, where people succeed by helping one another. AFP recruits and unites Oklahomans behind a common goal of advancing policies that will help people improve their lives. For more information, visit www.AmericansForProsperity.org.
