Sunday marked 21 years since America was changed forever. Our way of life will always be thought of as before and after the devastating day of September 11, 2001.
Americans watched and endured the pure evil that attacked our nation and took thousands of innocent lives. Our nation prevailed, overcoming extreme loss and pain. As we remember this horrific day, we must not forget the days, weeks and years that followed, which truly exemplify the strength of our great nation.
We came together as Americans, unified, and put others first for the sake of the country. Heroic first responders risked their lives, many of whom paid the ultimate sacrifice, to save others. Our brave men and women in our armed forces fought to restore our freedom and safety.
People from across America rose to the challenge and came together to rebuild our cities. Our nation wouldn’t have overcome this horrific tragedy if it weren’t for these courageous and selfless patriots.
Honoring the lives lost, those who have suffered, and our heroes, doesn’t stop on September 12. We should live each day like our fellow Americans did.
No matter race, gender, or politics, Americans put aside our differences to put our nation first. We must never forget that we are one nation under God, and when we band together, we always prevail.
These actions remind me of the way our hometown responded to the heartbreaking bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in 1995. Oklahomans came together in a time of darkness and came out stronger. Last week, my staff and I visited the Oklahoma City National Memorial for the National Day of Service in remembrance of the 21st anniversary of 9/11.
We paid tribute by washing the chairs that represent each life lost on that tragic day in our community. This memorial holds a special place in Oklahoma’s Fifth District because it beautifully honors those who perished, but also exemplifies how Oklahomans overcame this tragedy.
Now that I spend time in Washington serving in Congress, I am reminded of the power of our nation’s capital and the American values of freedom and democracy. If it weren’t for the incredibly brave men and women on Flight 93 who diverted a plane heading straight for the Capitol, this would have been even more catastrophic to the very core of our nation. Thankfully, Americans didn’t let evil win.
I am forever grateful for those who fought to preserve our values that terrorists sought to destroy. May we never forget the lives lost, our true American heroes, and how our great nation remains resilient.
Note: Stephanie Bice, a Republican, represents Oklahoma’s Fifth U.S. Congressional District in the House of Representatives.
America will always prevail: Commentary
- U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma City
-
- Updated
- 0
