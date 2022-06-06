FILE - Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a forum for candidates, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Voters are facing an unusual election, with 48 candidates running to succeed the man who held the state's only U.S. House seat for 49 years. While some of the candidates in the June 11 special primary have name recognition, many are relative unknowns or political novices. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)