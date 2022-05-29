Americans for Prosperity State Director John Tidwell moved quickly this past week to express support for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt's steps to advance stronger tax relief and economic reforms to enhance business and workforce conditions in the state.
Tidwell issued a statement in response to Stitt's line item vetoes of certain parts of the Fiscal year 2023 state government budget.
He commented:
"While the Oklahoma economy is stronger than the national economy, the Biden-Harris administration’s inflation policies are killing opportunity. Oklahoma families are having a hard time making ends meet and one-time, California-style rebates are not the answer.
"People deserve lasting relief in the form of permanent income tax cuts for individuals and families.
"Five years ago, AFP opposed the repeal of the state sales tax exemption on motor vehicles, and still opposes it today. But while the demand for vehicles is high, it does little good to restore this exemption when the price of vehicles has skyrocketed due to supply constraints," Tidwell said in the statement, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations.
He aseserted, "The legislature should embrace the opportunity to lower the personal income tax during the special session and provide meaningful tax relief to all Oklahomans."
About AFP Oklahoma: Americans for Prosperity Oklahoma is the Sooner State's largest grassroots advocacy group with more than 35,000 activists statewide. The group focuses on issues from education reform to tax cuts, reducing red tape and regulatory burdens and helping people break down the barriers that constrain their opportunities to succeed and live the American Dream.
