As shock over the attempted assassination of a U.S. Supreme Court Justice faded slightly, many news reports began to emphasize that the would-be killer, Nicholas John Roske of California, had grown befuddled and seemed to have second thoughts.
It turns out, that “malice aforethought” may be a mild way to describe what had gone through Roske’s mind as he planned his trip to the Maryland neighborhood where a particular Justice lived.
After the unprecedented leak of the draft decision in the ‘Dobbs’ case, Roske began his murder plot.
The Associated Press reported this week Roske “had an expansive goal to change the make-up of the Supreme Court ‘for decades to come’.” He wrote in an online missive he was “shooting for three.” An affidavit filing for a search warrant was filed in a Maryland federal court, and contained a lot of new details about Roske’s intentions.
(https://apnews.com/article/us-supreme-court-california-brett-kavanaugh-government-and-politics-92d85658f9d6c0402108645877fa5c5a)
He wrote that “all of the major decisions for the past 10 years have been along party lines so if there are more liberal than conservative judges, they will have the power.”
The first AP news report – crediting the first reports from The Daily Beast (an online news organization) – said in classic neutral understatement, “The details represent the newest indication that Simi Valley, Calif., man wasn’t focused solely on Kavanaugh, although it does not identify the other justices.”
Roske’s cellphone history, investigators learned, revealed he was searching these phrases on the worldwide web: “quietest semi auto rifle,” “Reagan assassination attempt,” “most effective place to stab someone,” “assassin skills,” “assassin equipment,” “assassinations,” “supreme court” and “how to be stealthy.”
Roske was charged with attempted murder, and pleaded not guilty. His trial was set for next month.
The AP narrative continued: “Prosecutors say Roske traveled from California to Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, with the intent of killing him. Roske pulled up near the home in a taxi shortly after 1 a.m. on June 8 carrying a suitcase with a gun and ammunition, a tactical chest rig with pepper spray and a knife, a flashlight, a laser, a thermal monocular and other burglary tools, according to court papers.”
Two U.S. Marshals saw him near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, but he was only apprehended after “he called 911 and told a police dispatcher that he was near Kavanaugh’s home and wanted to take his own life.”
Large protests have taken place outside the homes of High Court justices since the draft leaked. After initial delays, “Roske’s arrest spurred the House to approve a bill expanding that around-the-clock security protection to the justices’ families.”
Protesting outside the homes of justices was already forbidden by law.
Background of the ‘Dobbs’ case and the ‘Roe’ reversal
Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) was a 7-2 decision in which a U.S. Supreme Court majority concluded the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment triggered a fundamental right to privacy protecting access to abortion.
The decision was among the three or four most controversial U.S. Supreme Court decisions in history.
In the 1992 decision “Planned Parenthood v. Casey”, the court reaffirmed the core of Roe but ended the “trimester” framework that Justice Harry Blackmun, author of the Roe decision, had developed in 1973.
Roe v. Wade, companion case “Doe v. Bolton” and “Casey” have been analyzed and criticized in legal cases and scholarly analyses throughout the half-century since Roe reversed abortion laws in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
After granting judicial review in a Mississippi case known as “Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization,” the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on June 24.
The majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito said that the U.S. Constitution “does not confer a right to abortion.”
The Court majority further ruled that “the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/text-from-supreme-court-ruling-overturning-roe-v-wade/article_08a60c90-f41d-11ec-9b9e-a36a9b12e923.html)
Cancel Culture and Social Decay
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas informed George Washington University this week “he is unavailable to co-teach a Constitutional Law Seminar this fall,” a university spokesperson told the AP.
https://apnews.com/article/abortion-us-supreme-court-law-schools-clarence-thomas-george-washington-university-25d73a85455f7126308d80b2ba25ebd9
Thomas, the senior member of the Court, has been teaching at the school since 2011. He was supposed to do so again, this time working with one of his legion of former clerks, Judge Gregory Maggs of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces.
After the Dobbs decision was formally issued, thousands of GWU students petitioned for the university to end its academic relationship with the senior member of the High Court. GWU defended the tie and refused the demands.
The AP noted “Thomas’ withdrawal was first reported by the GW Hatchet, the campus newspaper, which obtained an email from Maggs to students, telling them of the ‘sad news’ that Thomas would not be co-teaching the class.” Meggs is continuing as seminar instructor for the fall.
Justice Thomas, and the Supreme Court communications office, declined further comment on the matter.
Sotomayor, Ginsburg, Scalia, Brennan, Breyer, Thomas: Tides in History
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a recent speech, spoke about her friendship with a conservative colleague: "I suspect I have probably disagreed with [Clarence Thomas] more than with any other justice. That we have not joined each other's opinions more than anybody else.
"And yet Justice Thomas is the one justice in the building that literally knows every employee's name. Every one of them. And not only does he know their names, he remembers their families' names and histories. He's the first one who will go up to someone when you're walking with him and say, 'Is your son okay? How's your daughter doing in college?'
"He's the first one that, when my stepfather died, sent me flowers in Florida. He is a man who cares deeply about the Court as an institution, about the people who work there."
After the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, Thomas and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG) drew closer, but their friendship had begun long before, when they both served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Some defenders of Roe have grown frustrated with frequent quotations from Ginsburg -- who, in turns out, was a critique of the reasoning and rationale in the 1973 edict. She asserted that decision had ended a process of social change, and its imposition had provoked sustained opposition.
She and Scalia (and their respective spouses) had a long-standing and unshakable friendship, and a love for opera.
As for Thomas, after the death of their mutual friend "Nino," he began to help Ginsburg leave the bench at the end of full-court sessions.
After her passing, he told the annual Supreme Court Review of Ginsburg's passionate legal argumentation, and her expectation that colleagues would reply -- and quickly -- to her draft opinions. He recalled that no one wanted to be the last justice to reply to her drafts.
By the end of RBG’s life, she had served with Thomas more than any other member of the federal judiciary. Cordially, respectfully, often agreeing to disagree.
Remembrance of Better Days
When Justice Scalia used to attend Holy Day Mass with his colleague William Brennan -- the great liberal lion of the Court -- "Nino" would help "Bill" (using a cane) up the steps.
The pastor would wait until they had a seat near the front row before the Liturgy began. After church, they'd walk slowly back to the Supreme Court building across the street.
It was easy to like Brennan, as a man. He wrote generous letters to me when I (always) sent him copies of the books I edited on legal policy matters, full of criticisms of his past opinions.
The most recent liberal lion was Stephen Breyer, who left the bench at the end of session last month. Breyer was a model colleague, the other justices have said, and a bold expositor of liberal views.
He and I jousted memorably in the 1980s, when I testified before the U.S. Sentencing Commission about criminal justice issues.
By the end of our exchange, we were both laughing, along with attendees at the Commission hearing. For all of our shades of difference, we were in love with the law, and with our country.
Decades after that, Breyer cited some of my reporting in a book on death penalty issues.
The justices aforementioned disagreed on things that were important, yet cherished the rule of law and standards of mutual respect that survive, at least in common remembrance.
The moments described are not from ancient history.
They're not even Medieval History or Early American History.
They are living history, in memory yet green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.