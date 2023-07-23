Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt’s new Communications Director, Abegail Cave, hit the ground running in her first few weeks on the job.
In her days working for the chief executive officer of the state, Ms. Cave has been a passionate advocate for Stitt’s views in the intensifying debate over his pair of vetoes of legislation to empower the Legislature (rather than the governor) to negotiate compacts with tribal nations. Including smaller tribes.
As lawyers for the state’s Big Tribes – who are working in all but formal alliance with Attorney General Gentner Drummond -- are trying to shift that authority away from the chief executive and toward the House and Senate.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/attorney-general-drummond-takes-new-steps-to-undercut-governor-stitt-on-tribal-compacts/article_6b1412c8-218f-11ee-8447-2b1636bffcf8.html )
In both the upper and the lower chamber at the State Capitol can be found (not exactly an exercise in forensic science) allies of the Big Tribes – state elected officials whose campaign coffers have been filled with contributions from tribal officials and allies.
Although himself a member of the Cherokee Nation, Stitt has pushed back against the Big Tribes leaders’ attempts to erode executive power and manage state policy through the Legislature.
After the attorney general invited the Speaker of the House to invite him to push the governor out of the compact process, Ms. Cave defended the governor’s position. Seasoned reporter Michael McNutt brought the news to us all.
Cave said:
“The lawsuit filed by the larger tribes lists Gov. Stitt as a defendant alongside the tribes with whom he negotiated and the Department of Interior. The attorney general has no legal right to represent the governor in this matter. Gentner Drummond is not Kevin Stitt’s lawyer.”
Stitt in 2020 negotiated compacts with four of the state’s smaller tribes – the Comanche Nation, the Otoe-Missouria, the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/gov-kevin-stitt-s-letter-to-legislative-leaders-defending-his-comanche-and-otoe-missouria-compacts/article_bcd31e21-9855-506f-bcc8-3ac60dd5731f.html )
Stitt’s negotiated compacts were approved at the federal level, but remain under legal attack from the powerful Cherokee, the Chickasaw, the Choctaw and the Citizen Potawatomi nations
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/analyzing-the-start-of-a-new-era-federal-government-greenlights-oklahoma-gaming-compacts-for-comanche/article_307664c5-003c-5f09-a509-99991d5bb1fe.html )
That case is pending in a Washington, D.C. court. The escalation in bad relations between Stitt and Drummond comes as the governor seeks to sustain his veto of legislation (of both a House bill and a Senate bill) that would shift (for at least a year) compact negotiation authority from the governor’s office to the Legislature.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/oklahoma-governor-kevin-stitt-vetoes-two-bills-relating-to-tribal-compacts-as-a-circumvention-of/article_c8cc5d1c-00a1-11ee-a8eb-1736995521ea.html )
Rebutting the attorney general’s defense of Big Tribe jurisdiction over much of eastern Oklahoma, Cave defended Stitt’s historic accords with several of the state’s less wealthy and less powerful nations.
She said in a statement quoted by NonDoc.com:
“These compacts are a good deal for the smaller tribes and for Oklahoma, raising the cap from 6 percent up to 18 percent of revenue from certain gaming activity going to the state.”
Cave argued the chief executive’s “authority to negotiate these contracts is backed up by state law. Unfortunately, the attorney general seems to be more interested protecting the monopoly the larger tribes have on the gaming industry and enabling those who want to take advantage of the people of Oklahoma.”
Depending on where your preferences lie, Cave’s words could be deemed “dust in the wind” or simple statement of the facts.” I inclined toward the latter interpretation.
The story plot thickens – in both directions
Late last week, Oklahoma’s Senate President Pro Temp invited Drummond to enter the governor’s case. The practical effort of that would be to award the Big Tribe leaders with the power they want.
On a parallel track, however, NonDoc’s McNutt reported on July 20 that Chickasaw Governor Bill Anoabubby and Oklahoma Governor Stitt engaged in quiet exchanges over recent weeks – communications characterized by McNutt as “polite, business-like and personal.” They were edging toward something that sounds like negotiations, rather than non-negotiations.
On July 20, a meeting between representatives for Stitt and Anoatubby took place, with former Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Steven Taylor attending as “a neutral third party and potential mediator,” NonDoc reported.
(https://nondoc.com/2023/07/21/stitt-anoatubby-emails-precede-meeting-of-representatives/ )
And formal notice has gone forth to varied parties in recent litigation that a federal court ruling (in another part of the country) may have relevance for the pending matters in Oklahoma, Washington, D.C. and perhaps elsewhere.
Without a lot of fanfare, Stitt formally welcomed Cave as his new Communications Director in mid-July. In a statement sent to The City Sentinel, Stitt said "She brings a wealth of experience from working on Capitol Hill, and I am confident she will be a great communicator for all Oklahomans. I look forward to working with her as our team continues to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state."
Here’s the sketch of her prior career: “Before joining the Governor’s Office, Cave worked in Washington, D.C., most recently, as Press Secretary for U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming starting in 2021. Prior to that, she worked as the Director of Government Affairs for Ziebart Consulting and in 2018 founded her own consulting firm, ARC Strategies.”
Stitt’s staff press release said, “While originally from Wyoming, Cave has deep roots in Oklahoma, with family from and still living across Northern Oklahoma. Cave earned both a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Economics from the University of Wyoming in 2015.”
In the release announcing her hiring Ms. Cave said, "I am inspired by Governor Stitt's vision for Oklahoma and am deeply appreciative of the opportunity to serve the people of this great state."
Stitt said, "I am thrilled to welcome Abegail to the team."
He should be.
May her words be not only a witness to truth, but prophecy.
NOTE: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel, a member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, has written on Indian Country regularly since 1990. He is the author of hundreds of news stories and commentaries, including regular coverage of Oklahoma’s smaller tribes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.