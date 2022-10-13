CS website Bice comment A Future Built on Freedom 10-13-22
The policies pushed by Democrat rule in Washington have stifled our foundational freedoms by imposing top-down, one-size-fits-all government approaches. The negative impacts of these restrictive policies have trickled down on everyday American families.
Through nearly two years of committee and task force work, we have identified practical policy proposals that ensure our freedoms are protected as exemplified in our Commitment to America.
Developing the future of America starts with education. Sadly, parents are clearly not being heard in Washington. We saw the dangerous actions of Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice as they attempted to label concerned parents as extremists.
As a parent myself, I recognize the importance of transparency on what is being taught in the classroom. Each parent in Oklahoma and across the country should have the freedom to view educational tools and materials for their children.
My colleagues and I have a plan to make sure every student can succeed while simultaneously giving parents a voice. We will advance the Parents’ Bill of Rights and empower families, ensuring quality education for their children.
When it comes to data privacy and protection, we must be clear that we are putting American families first. This starts by making certain they have the resources they need to keep themselves and their children safe online.
Children aged 8-18 years old now spend 7.5 hours per day on average in front of a screen, which has resulted in addiction and potentially devastating consequences for our nation’s youth.
Countries like China are rapidly accessing the privacy information of millions of Americans. This is not only occurring when individuals search the web but through popular apps like TikTok as well.
Additionally, the principle of personal medical freedom must be preserved. Throughout my time in Congress, I have advocated for our military servicemembers who have decided not to take the COVID-19 vaccine. While I am vaccinated, I understand concerns that individuals have over a government-mandated vaccine and support their freedoms.
We are fortunate to be home to the best medical care in the world thanks to the talented doctors, researchers, and innovative treatments.
Democrats are determined to curb all these advantages by imposing bureaucratic red tape and seeking to eliminate employer-based healthcare, by pushing a top-down federally controlled approach.
While their approach will lead to rationed care, longer wait times, and less innovation, the Republican plan will personalize care to provide affordable options and better quality, delivered by trusted doctors.
We are leading with a new agenda that will modernize health care to improve access to telemedicine and provide greater flexibility.
My Republican colleagues and I have developed an applicable, effective plan to restore a nation that’s built on freedom, which will benefit all Americans from grade schools to nursing homes.
Note: A Republican, Stephanie Bice represents Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House.
