Now a full year since the Oklahoma Legislature invested in clearing our waiting list for developmental disability services (DDS), some pitfalls of the effort are becoming more apparent to the hundreds of families approved and even more who are still waiting.
Last session’s historic investment included a 25% provider rate increase to boost wages for the direct support professionals (DSPs) who provide essential services and support to Oklahomans with disabilities receiving the DDS waiver. Long-term underfunding of Medicaid resulting in low wages for these care providers has contributed to a workforce shortage in Oklahoma and all across the country.
DSPs were hard to come by long before our state announced it would clear the waiting list. Now an estimated 5,100 Oklahomans are scheduled to come off the list by March 2024, but there have been no other efforts made to recruit and retain this vital workforce, which is key to actually delivering on Oklahoma’s promise to end the wait for services.
Earning an average wage of $12.50 per hour in Oklahoma, most DSPs don’t have to look hard to find a higher paying job. While increased pay is one way to incentivize more to consider taking on the role, others suggest creating a career path would help establish a pipeline for this much-needed workforce across our state.
“The work of a DSP is as skilled and important as a Certified Nursing Assistant,” said Wanda Felty, parent and assistant director for Oklahoma’s Center for Learning and Leadership. “Being a DSP is more than a job, it is a career and should have the credentials to back it. The DSPs who have worked with my daughter have literally kept her alive and helped her obtain skills that promote her independence. That is worthy of recognition and there should be a pathway to a certification for what they do.”
Most do not realize the important role DSPs play in helping Oklahomans with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) become integrated and engaged members in their community. They are responsible for implementing personalized care plans to address their client’s conditions and behaviors and equipping them with life skills and habits they need to succeed in their community.
DSPs handle a wide range of tasks, including administering and tracking prescribed medications, helping those with disabilities develop appropriate social, housekeeping, and money management skills and maintaining records of activities and progress.
Despite the hefty responsibilities that come with the role, there are no formal education requirements to become a DSP. Most employers do require a high school diploma and background check at the minimum. Many DSP employers provide on-the-job training and require a CPR certification.
Adding to the workforce struggle, is the fact that there is no standardized occupational classification for DSPs, which leaves states without consistent benchmarks for wage setting. It also leaves policymakers without comprehensive data to make informed decisions about how to implement policies to strengthen the DSP workforce, according to ANCOR, a national, nonprofit trade association representing community providers who employee DSPs.
Identifying timely solutions to bolster the DSP workforce will be critical to the success of Oklahoma’s effort to clear the waiting list by 2024, but it doesn’t end there. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment opportunities for home health and personal care aides will grow 33% until 2030, which is much faster than the average for all occupations. Nearly 600,000 job openings are projected each year over the next decade.
However, with pay below the living wage for DSPs and high turnover rates, as many as one in eight positions remain vacant nationally. Without our state government spending the time and effort to develop a strategic long-term plan to address the DSP workforce crisis, Oklahomans with disabilities may be approved for services, but most of them will continue waiting for help for years to come. As a state and as a society, we must do better.
Ellyn Hefner is a state representative for House District 87 and a regular columnist for The City Sentinel.
