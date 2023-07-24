The first 2024 Republican presidential debate is a month away. The debate will be held in Milwaukee, which is also the site of the GOP national convention next year.
Wisconsin is a battleground state and whoever the Republican nominee is will need the state’s ten (10) electoral votes to win the White House.
The Republican National Committee (RNC) establishes the guidelines for the presidential primary.
The RNC is composed of 168 members -- 3 from each U.S. state and territory.
“The RNC is committed to putting on a fair, neutral, and transparent primary process and the qualifying criteria set forth will put our Party and eventual nominee in the best position to take back the White House come November 2024,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.
The RNC set up debate participation criteria.
The first requirement is the candidate must pledge to support the eventual Republican presidential nominee to be on the debate stage.
Several GOP candidates, including Donald Trump and Chris Christie have said they would have to know who the nominee is before they would make that commitment.
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says the loyalty requirement should apply only if the candidate plans to run as a third-Party candidate.
The second requirement is a candidate must be polling at least 1% in two national polls. The third requirement is a candidate must agree to not participate in non-RNC sanctioned debates.
Three observations:
First, the nomination is Trump’s to lose.
The rules have changed since 2016 on how states conduct primaries and chose national delegates.
While Ronna may claim the RNC is neutral, close inspection reveals otherwise.
After his election, McDaniel was hand selected to run the RNC by former President Trump.
The RNC functioned as Trump’s political arm for his four-year term.
The RNC passed rules that allowed states to change how national delegates were selected and those changes benefit candidates who get a ‘plurality’ in a large field.
Currently, no GOP candidate comes anywhere near Trump’s base.
Combined, over 50% of GOP voters are supporting another candidate in the primary, but that majority is fractured out among eight other candidates.
Second, the winner of the debate doesn’t always win the election.
Few people are moved by how a candidate performs in a debate.
Modern presidential debates have become nothing more than reality TV, with little effort to rationally discuss issues. It has become purely about optics and who can score the best zinger of the night.
Thoughtful dialogue by a candidate is labeled weak and indecisive by other candidates and the media.
In 2016, debate experts abandoned conventional scoring on who won the war of words in favor of who was the loudest.
Hopefully substance over tumultuous will prevail this year in the GOP debates.
Third, Party loyalty should be required of the candidates.
Asking the candidates to support the nominee is fair. Each candidate is using the ‘Republican’ brand.
They are claiming to stand for what the Party platform stands for. They should be asked to support those who pledge like convictions.
Supporting the winner of a primary by the loser is a challenge at all levels.
Campaigns can get nasty.
Hurt feelings and bitterness are often the result of a primary.
General election campaigns are often lost because the combatants in the primary weren’t able to shake hands, put their pride/ego aside and unite against a common enemy.
Party loyalty/unity is not a weakness -- it is an effort to get everyone pulling on the same end of the rope at the same time.
Of all the GOP candidates, Donald Trump has the most to lose by not signing the loyalty pledge. He will need every Republican vote and a bunch of Independents -- to get back to the White House.
Trump can’t afford to alienate like-minded people.
Currently, a majority of Republican voters are supporting candidates other than Trump in the primary. Trying not offend their supporters might be a sound strategy if you are the lead dog.
Most of them would never vote for Biden, but they might just stay home and not vote.
Editor's Note: Steve Fair is Chairman of the Republican Party in the Fourth Congressional District of Oklahoma. Steve’s conservative commentaries appear from time to time in The City Sentinel print edition, and online at city-sentinel.com. Contact Steve by email at okgop@aol.com. His blog is stevefair.blogspot.com.
