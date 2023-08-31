It was a simple question really. When will the City make right with small businesses, churches and citizens harmed by the unscientific and, now proven unjustified lockdown during the COVID Panic?
Bynum’s answer by email was, “The COVID mitigation practices you describe have not been ‘proven unjustified.’”
Obviously, Tulsa’s Mayor is not paying attention to science, but to public health authorities eager to exert control over life. How should ignorance be corrected? It is hard because Liberals like Mayor Bynum are stuck in a specific cognitive bias called the Dunning-Kruger Effect (when a person’s lack of knowledge and skills in a certain area cause them to overestimate their own competence).
Said with more grace by President Ronald Reagan, “The trouble with our Liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so.”
Thursday August 24, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo urged people to refuse any new mandates, “What do you call re-imposing mask policies that have been proven ineffective or restarting lockdowns that are known to cause harm?” Dr. Ladapo said in a tweet.
“You don’t call it sanity. These terrible policies only work with your cooperation. How about refusing to participate…” he added.
Further Dr. Ladapo said, “People believe that what is happening isn’t actually happening. These vaccines have a terrible safety profile… I’m not sure anyone should be taking them, that is the honest truth. I don’t think anyone probably should be taking them. They have a terrible safety profile.”
The Daily Mail May 8 headlined, “Face masks may raise risk of stillbirths, testicular dysfunction and cognitive decline due to build-up of carbon dioxide.”
The Daily Mail story had these words, “Alluding to the surge in stillbirths during the pandemic, the German researchers said: 'Circumstantial evidence exists that popular mask use may be related to current observations of a significant rise of 28 percent to 33 percent in stillbirths worldwide.'
'[And] reduced verbal, motor, and overall cognitive performance of two full standard deviations in scores in children born during the pandemic,' the researchers wrote in the paper, published in the journal Heliyon” The Daily Mail added.
Of course, other experts disagree, but multiple earlier reports support these findings no matter how science would like us kept in a petri dish.
Former-New York Times reporter, Alex Berenson, did three pamphlets titled “Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and lockdowns.”
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. published a stunning series of indictments against public health manipulation in his book, “The Real Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Pig Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.” And for ongoing updates, subscribe free to “Who is Robert Malone” on Substack.
A few days ago, Dr. Malone wrote, The Biden administration has requested funding from congress to develop a new COVID vaccine and is recommending that all Americans get this mystery “vaccine”. Please keep in mind that, despite years of intense effort, there has never been a safe and effective human coronavirus vaccine (including for the common beta-coronavirus cold) developed. But despite this record, Mr. Biden now asserts that this (yet to be developed product) will ‘work’.
“According to Mr. Biden, the plan will be for everyone to get the vaccine, including both those who have received the existing products (which he appears to be tacitly acknowledging did not ‘work’) as well as those who have never had a COVID-19 vaccine before.
“Are we going to be held down for administration, or will they just close down our bank accounts?
“This is an out-of-control government. We have passed right by authoritarianism and gone to totalitarianism in the short span of two years,” Dr. Malone added.
Now that Tulsa Mayor Bynum has been publicly enlightened, let’s ask that question again: When will the City make right with small businesses, churches and citizens harmed by the unscientific and, now proven unjustified lockdown during the COVID Panic? (To say nothing of harmful masks.)
Note: This story first appeared online here: https://www.citynewstulsa.com/mind_and_body/tulsa-mayor-bynum-flubs-the-covid-question/article_3620e7cc-45bf-11ee-9164-6befd122ac53.html . It is reposted here with permission of the author.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.