This the first time in 20 years I have not had to get ready for “Back to School.” My son has been in a Special Education (SPED) class since he started in the Developmental Delay Pre-school when he was three years old and has recently graduated from high school.
This year, I do not have to shop for school clothes or uniforms. School supplies and new books are not being purchased this year and I won’t be going to “Open House” or “Meet -the Teacher-Night.”
It was about this time last year that I had a feeling of anticipation about who the new teacher would be in the classroom. For parents who have a child in SPED, there is anticipation and questions in our minds before the start of school: Will they have the skills necessary? What if there is no teacher to meet at Meet-the-Teacher night? Who’s covering that classroom? A Teacher’s Assistant? A long-term substitute? Are they combining classes beyond capacity?
Oklahoma Schools will begin teaching in three weeks and as a state, we have a major teacher shortage. Local school districts are starting the year with vacancies. Putnam City is starting the year with 32 SPED Teacher or Paraprofessional vacancies and Oklahoma City Public schools is starting with 50 vacancies.
What does that mean for our students in special education? Public school does not have a waiting list, no limits on the number of students they serve. They serve all students in the district. When there are vacancies, the existing staff are required to make do. Classes may be combined. Or one special education teacher may supervise multiple classrooms manned by one or two paraprofessionals. Or a substitute teacher may be there as a warm body, but unskilled to meet the students’ needs.
This means that the focus shifts to making sure that students with special needs are safe, fed, and incontinence needs are talking care of…but there is little time for anything else. Little time for the specialized instruction that students in SPED so desperately need. That is not the vision of a teacher who wanted to be in SPED who chose this profession to make a difference, not to just get through the day.
Recently, there has been conversation about Federal IDEA dollars and the delay in allocation numbers per district. Federal IDEA dollars help provide critical support to students with disabilities. These dollars are used on things that help ensure a free appropriate public education (FAPE). They help school districts pay salaries of special education teachers, speech therapists, psychologist, materials, supplies and more.
School districts traditionally receive early notification of how many IDEA dollars they will be receiving, so that they may make appropriate hiring and purchasing decisions. The delayed notice this year has created pause on those decisions - which can lead to missed opportunities to hire the right people for the job as well as not having all needed supplies ready to go when school begins.
Representative Melissa Provenzano Oklahoma District 79 Assistant Democratic Leader said, “As a former principal, I worry about the severe shortage of special education teachers in our ranks. My experience taught me that parents who are true and tenacious advocates for their children are the key factor in making sure they get what they absolutely need to succeed and are a critical part of an IEP team.”
The increased need for SPED teachers will continue to be an area of need for the near future. School districts are trying to keep the great teachers they have while finding ways to attract new special education professionals, so they can keep up to the desperate needs of their school and students. By having the resources available to hire is a great way to support the school districts in this workforce need.
