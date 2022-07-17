They say that it isn’t paranoia if everyone in the world really is out to get you!
The two antivax excuses that I have heard are:
1. “The government is going to insert some type of tracking or monitoring device into us.” and
2. (The hands down winner because you don’t have to actually do any research or offer any proof) “I just don’t think that there has been enough research or enough time has elapsed to determine if the vaccine is safe.”
What that has to mean is that the following individuals, and/or organizations (that have each received and/or urged vaccinations) are in on the conspiracy (that one is kinda my personal favorite) or they simply aren’t as smart as the antivaxers:
• Every living U.S. President (including Trump)
• The U.S. Military
• The American Heart Association
• The CDC
• Every State Department of Health
• Scientific American Magazine
• Spike Lee, Oprah Winfrey, Fox News Anchor Brian Kilmeade, NFL, Quarterback Patrick Mahomes
• NFL
• Warren Buffett
• All 50 State Governors
• The V.A.
• The AMA
The list goes on. Permit a summary with this fact: 80% of the pro vaccine web pages are affiliated with a medical organization compared to 5.7% of the anti-vax web pages.
Every major vaccine historically has had anti-vaxers—with disastrous consequences for the unvaccinated, many of them children.
Each of us probably holds some unsubstantiated/non-factual/or just erroneous views. And each of us has the right to believe what we wish.
I only request that two things be considered.
1. That we be willing to seriously look at independent research by medical professionals.
2. If we choose not to be vaccinated, that we make a personal commitment not to take up any hospital services if we get Covid.
Jack L. Werner owns A to Z Inspections, a commercial and residential inspection company serving the southwest. He holds a degree in construction from OSU and teaches home inspections for Francis Tuttle Career Tech. An NAHB Master Instructor, Jack was named the 2019 CAPS (Certified Aging in Place) Educator of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders. Jack serves on the Daily Living Centers board and is a 40-year member of Rotary. Jack served with the United States Army, December 1, 1966 – December1, 1970; Russian linguist, 4th Infantry Division, K Co., 75th Airborne Rangers, two tours in Vietnam. He can be contacted at 405/412-7861 ext 2 or atozinspections@yahoo.com. Learn more at www.atozinspectionsok.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.