Washington, D.C. -- Memorandum Sent to offices on Capitol Hill.
The Palestinian Authority (PA) has lost security control and credibility in several major West Bank cities.
Decades of failed Palestinian governance and PA corruption have paved the way for Iran and its terror proxies to take over these cities, most notably Jenin. These terror groups are looking to turn the West Bank into another Gaza Strip — heavily armed and much closer to Israel’s major population centers.
The United States must continue supporting Israel’s right to defend itself. And Washington must do its utmost to persuade PA leaders to fight corruption, resume security coordination with Israel, and begin preparing the Palestinian public to follow the example of Arab states and see the benefits of negotiating peace with Israel.
From PA Control to a Lawless Hotbed of Terror
Since 1996, the PA has been in charge of governance and security for the vast majority of
Palestinians in the West Bank, including in and around Jenin.
In recent years, the PA has completely lost security control in Jenin – a major city in the northern West Bank – leaving the vacuum to be filled by terror groups (as happened in the Gaza Strip in 2007).
The city of Jenin includes a densely crowded refugee camp that is now home to hundreds of terror fighters from Iranian-backed groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).
In a July 9 interview, President Joe Biden said, “the Palestinian Authority has lost its credibility” and has “created a vacuum for extremism among the Palestinians.”
The PA is Failing to Govern and Inflaming Tensions
The PA leadership has chosen to pursue policies that have alienated and radicalized its population and weakened its authority.
Undemocratic: PA President Mahmoud Abbas was elected in 2005 to a four-year term but has refused to hold elections ever since. Recent polling data shows 80% of the Palestinian public want Abbas to resign.
Incentivizing Terror: While the Palestinian Authority has sometimes tried to rein in Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the West Bank, it has consistently paid stipends to convicted terrorists and their families.
Today the PA provides over $170 million per year in stipends to terrorists and their families — funds they could use to build housing, roads and hospitals and improve life for ordinary Palestinians. The PA’s pay-to-slay policy also comes at the expense of hundreds of millions of dollars in direct American assistance and Israeli tax transfers, which both countries have withheld in response to this heinous practice.
Teaching Hate: The PA also teaches and encourages violence against Israelis in its schools and media. Textbooks in PA-controlled schools promote killing Israelis, repeat overt antisemitic tropes, and glorify jihad and martyrdom.
Palestinian leaders continue to incite terrorism through their statements and actions and the PA’s state-controlled media, all of which regularly demonize Israel, praise terrorists and deny any historical connection between Israel and the Jewish people.
Politicizing Security Cooperation: Rather than working with Israel to root out terrorism and reassert control, Palestinian leaders have reduced security cooperation with Israel — forcing the IDF to increase counterterror operations in the West Bank to stop future attacks.
America and Israel Want the PA Back in Control, PA Refuses
Senior U.S. and Israeli officials have repeatedly pushed Palestinian leaders, including PA President Abbas, to work to reassert control in Palestinian cities in the West Bank, including Jenin, and to root out the terror groups that have taken control.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly stated in June that Israel “has an interest in seeing that the PA continues to function,” and in July the Israeli security cabinet voted to take measures to help strengthen the PA while continuing to push for meaningful reforms, including ending the PA’s pay-for-slay program as well as its efforts to attack Israel in international fora.
On a February 2023 visit to the West Bank, Secretary of State Antony Blinken unsuccessfully urged Abbas to implement a plan whereby PA forces would work to root out terror and retake Jenin and Nablus, two of the largest Palestinian cities in the West Bank that have become terror hotbeds.
The plan, developed by U.S. Security Coordinator Lt. Gen. Michael Fenzel, included U.S. training of a special Palestinian force that would be deployed to this area. It also urged the PA to resume security cooperation with Israel to help secure these areas.
Yet, Abbas has repeatedly refused to accept these plans or take responsibility for the PA’s failures, choosing to blame Israel instead. On July 12, Abbas visited Jenin under significant PA military presence — his first time visiting the city in over a decade.
The Way Forward
The United States must continue its efforts to persuade and enable the Palestinian Authority to act responsibly and regain control of the areas now controlled by Iranian-backed terror groups. The U.S. must also press the PA to resume full security coordination with Israel and end incitement and its pay-for-slay policy.
America must also ensure Israel has the resources and support it needs to defend its citizens from the growing terror threats out of Jenin and elsewhere, and unequivocally support Israel’s freedom of action to defend its people.
