Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the FY 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
This legislation is crucial in ensuring our military is focused on being an effective fighting force. It includes the largest pay raise for service members in history and ensures our soldiers have the tools and resources to combat our adversaries on land, sea, air, and even space.
Critically, this year’s NDAA is mission-focused and free of social policies.
The NDAA includes provisions that will: allow us to counter aggression from our adversaries including the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), increase our military readiness, strengthen our strategic deterrence, missile defense, and hypersonic capabilities, provide additional oversight measures, reject the Administration’s efforts to reduce the size of our military, and protect our military bases.
Importantly, this legislation strengthens the defense of the homeland and helps counter CCP espionage.
Specifically, it prohibits the Department of Defense (DoD) from contracting with consulting firms and the Ecohealth Alliance that collaborates with the CCP.
It also prohibits the DoD from contracting with any entity that uses CCP-backed transportation logistics software.
The bill accelerates the deployment of advanced radars to track high-altitude balloons and other threats to our homeland.
These advanced radars are much needed, as proven by the recent spy balloon China piloted across the U.S., including over some of our country’s most sensitive military sites.
Additionally, this bill increases funding for innovative technologies that are crucial in deterring the CCP on future battlefields.
This includes AI, autonomous systems, cyber, mobile micronuclear reactors, and high energy lasers.
We must ensure our military has the tools they need to keep pace with growing threats across the globe.
This year’s NDAA also strongly supports the well-being of our servicemembers and military families.
It includes a 5.2% increase in servicemember basic pay, the largest pay raise in over 20 years.
Another significant aspect of the bill expands Basic Needs Allowance to assist low-income servicemembers.
During my time in Congress, I have made it an utmost priority to ensure that those who defend our nation have access to high quality family support and housing.
The NDAA also provides increased accountability by establishing a new Special Inspector General to oversee Ukraine Security Assistance and to direct and coordinate all aid provided to Ukraine by the United States.
To crack down on waste, it cuts over $5.8 billion in weapons programs that have not met development milestones or are experiencing excessive cost growth.
Reinstituting Congressional oversight will halt President Biden’s unsustainable, failed foreign policy approach.
I was also pleased to see that my bill, the Disrupt Fentanyl Trafficking Act was included as an amendment to the NDAA.
This legislation will further empower the DoD to take steps to halt cartel trafficking and the national security threat at our southern border.
In 2020, we lost 136 Oklahomans due to overdose deaths from fentanyl –- a nearly 152 percent increase from the previous year.
This dangerous drug has found its way into our communities, and I am committed to stopping this self-inflicted crisis.
Recently, we have seen efforts to politicize the military, including vaccine mandates, anti-extremism training, drag shows, and other DEI initiatives.
Precious time and money are being used on leftist social programs rather than increasing the lethality and readiness of our military.
Thankfully, under the leadership of House Republicans, we are working to end these efforts and refocus our military on their vital mission.
Note: U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice serves Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. Congress. She is now in her second term.
