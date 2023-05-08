Oklahoma City — State Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, released a statement last Tuesday (May 2) after Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 613 into law.
The legislation prohibits children under the age of 18 from receiving hormone therapy or undergoing a gender transition surgery.
“S.B. 613 provides needed protection for vulnerable Oklahoma children. These medical procedures are irreversible, and many children may not be old enough to understand the life-altering consequences of gender transition procedures or hormone therapy.
"I greatly appreciate Governor Stitt for signing this bill into law, as well as the authors and co-authors of the bill who have worked to ensure no child in our state can become a victim of these transition programs.
"Our state has won today, but we must continue in our fight to protect Oklahoma kids.”
One of the referenced colleagues of Hamilton was state Senator Julie Daniels, who sponsored the measure in the upper chamber of the Legislature.
Senator Daniels, a Republican from Bartlesville, thanked the governor for his action:
"I commend Governor Stitt for signing S.B. 613. This law protects children and families from making life changing, irreversible decisions until the child reaches some level of maturity to better understand the risks and irreversible effects of gender transition procedures. These children are in very real distress. They deserve to have attention focused on their behavioral and mental health care, not rushing them into making adult decisions as a child.”
State Representative Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin also applauded the governor's signature, giving the legislation the force of law:
"It's common-sense that teenagers sometimes make decisions without realizing or understanding the long-term consequences of their actions, and S.B. 613 will help prevent any irreversible effects. I'm glad to see this legislation signed into law and will always stand to protect Oklahoma's children."
Hasenbeck was the House sponsor of the bill.
Opposing the legislation were groups describing themselves as advocates for LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and more) persons.
Organizations asserting they represent those people and causes characterize themselves as "Two Spirit, transgender, and gender nonconforming (2STGNC+) Oklahomans," with opposition to S.B.613 organized through Freedom Oklahoma, ACLU of Oklahoma, and Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes.
Lawsuits challenging the new Oklahoma law are expected to follow the path trodden in the other 17 states that have enacted similar legislation.
https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/state-senator-daniels-state-representative-hasenbeck-support-gov-stitt-s-approval-of-s-b-613/article_82d7a44e-e907-11ed-a195-1f2bc0390316.html
ACLU (Oklahoma) last week filed a lawsuit on behalf or five plaintiffs.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City) prepared this story for posting, working with a Senate staff press release and incorporating previous reporting.
