Oklahoma City – Late last week, the chief executive of Oklahoma gave his reasons for a quartet of vetoes issued for measures with strong legislative support.
A thumb-nail of the bill’s provisions, and (for each measure) some of the governor’s reasons for his vetoes, follows.
House Bill 2747 is described (in legislative summary) this way:
“Alzheimer's and dementia disease; creating the Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia Infrastructure Act; definitions; creating the Dementia Caregiver Support Group and Education Program Development Fund ...”
H.B. 2747 carried overwhelmingly in both the House and Senate, and went to the chief executive in late May.
In his recent veto message, Governor Kevin Stitt wrote:
“Like most Oklahomans, I’ve watched family members and loved ones suffer the effects of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia, so I take degenerative disease – and society’s response to it – seriously.
“That said, I don’t believe this Bill, which among other things creates revolving funds in the State Treasury for the purpose of awarding grants to certain nonprofits, and mandates that the Department of Health hire or maintain dementia-trained workers and compile and publish a State Alzheimer’s plan, will move the needle on disease knowledge, reducing risk, or developing potential treatments. Plus, the Department of Health’s Chronic Disease Prevention Service is already engaged in this space and oversees several programs through a cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control.
“By contrast, the federal government, through the National Institutes of Health, is addressing each of these issues in a coordinated response backed by nearly $4 billion of annual Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding.
“For these reasons, I have vetoed Enrolled House Bill 2747. “
A second measure for which a veto was rendered is Senate Bill 437.
The measure’s summary sketched its contents:
“Medical marijuana; directing the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to select a vendor for seed-to-sale inventory tracking system; time limitation; responsibilities of the Authority.”
The proposal passed easily in both chambers, although Democrats were the members typically opposed.
In his recent veto message, Stitt wrote:
“Senate Bill 437 is an omnibus piece of legislation related to Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program (‘program’). Contained within the Bill are a variety of policy changes to the program that, on their own, would have my full support. Unfortunately, the Bill would also roll back progress we have made as a state to address illegal marijuana grow operations and bad actors within the industry. As illegal grow operations and bad actors continue to be the primary issue facing the industry, it is unwise to repeal changes designed to curb their participation in the market in exchange for improvements to other areas of the state’s program.
“I have been and remain committed to supporting a properly regulated industry to ensure our patients, our communities and our rural neighbors are protected from criminal enterprises that have forced their way into our state.
“For these reasons, I have vetoed Enrolled Senate Bill 437.”
Senate Bill 552 passed in both House and Senate. However, a notably large number of members did not vote on this bill.
The measure’s summary read:
“Determination of competence; modifying procedures for treatment for restoration of competency; requiring criminal proceedings to be resumed within certain time period upon determination of competency.”
Governor Stitt said in his veto message: “Enrolled Senate Bill 552 would, in many instances, require county jails to hold and provide restorative treatment, therapy or training for individuals deemed incompetent prior to conviction. Currently, the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is, by statute, generally expected to take custody of those individuals and provide necessary competency restoration services. This, of course, does not prohibit jails from providing treatment options while individuals wait for space to become available through the Department; many jails do, in fact, provide some level of restorative services.
“Nonetheless, we must do a better job of addressing rampant mental health issues plaguing our society. This includes taking a hard look at the methods and structures being used to restore to competency those criminal defendants who may be afflicted by mental health disorders. Although this Bill is well intended, it is not the right solution at this time. For instance, many county jails do not yet have necessary treatment staff, environments, and frameworks in place to handle the responsibilities this Bill would create.
“I urge stakeholders such as district attorneys, law enforcement officials (e.g. sheriffs), the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and other mental health professions to collaborate well before the next legislative session to identify creative solutions available to address the overarching issues – where (e.g. out-patient-type treatment) and how we meaningfully treat and restore individuals temporarily deemed incompetent to stand trial. Many solutions are surely available without the need for legislative changes. If we are to implement legislative mandates, we must first ensure the requisite structures are in place.
“For these reasons, I have vetoed Enrolled Senate Bill 552.”
The fourth measure vetoed, Senate Bill 942, also passed easily – albeit with a large number of members (from both parties) not voting .
The summary of the bill (which appears at the top proposals) read:
“Aeronautics technology; creating the Oklahoma Aircraft Engine Testing Development Grant Program; creating revolving fund.”
Governor Stitt explained his reasons for vetoing S.B. 942: “Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Section 11 of Article VI of the Oklahoma Constitution, I have vetoed Enrolled Senate Bill 942.
“Oklahomans don't need reminding that I care about growing our economy and securing a prosperous future for all Oklahomans. And I have no doubt aerospace and defense investment and innovation will be part and parcel of that future.
“That said, this Bill simply creates another unfunded and duplicitous grant program. Of course, I hope entities that would have been eligible for this aircraft engine testing program will explore other grant programs administered by our Department of Commerce. I'm confident other incentives are already available for those dedicated to enhancing the State's burgeoning aerospace and defense industries.
“For these reasons, I have vetoed Enrolled Senate Bill 942.”
