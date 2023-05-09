CS website Josh Brecheen and Ted Budd demand answers after two suicide deaths during NIH trans study 5-9-23
Washington, D.C. – Congressman Josh Brecheen and Senator Ted Budd. R-North Carolina led a letter to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) demanding answers from the agency after two young people committed suicide during a study it funded that evaluated the psycho-social effects of cross-sex hormones on “transgender and nonbinary youth.”
The taxpayer-funded study included children as young as 12-years-old.
U.S. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, was part of a larger group of Republican members of Congress who signed the letter to NIH.
“It is sickening that the federal government is preying on young people and using our taxpayer dollars to advance its radical gender ideology,” said Congressman Brecheen, who comes from Coalgate, Oklahoma.
“We are rightfully demanding answers from NIH and we are committed to holding those responsible accountable for this tragic loss of life.”
“Taxpayer dollars should not be used to fund studies that encourage gender transition interventions on young people,” said Senator Budd. “The NIH must be held accountable for using taxpayer dollars to study these highly questionable experiments.”
Co-signers with Brecheen, Budd and Lankford were: Senators Marco Rubio, R-Florida, Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, and Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Representatives Mary Miller, R-Illinois, Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, Eli Crane, R-Arizona, Jeff Duncan, R-South Carolina, Randy Weber, R-Texas, Chip Roy, R-Texas, Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and Michael Cloud, R-Texas.
