The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) has announced $1.2 million for the government of Oklahoma to strengthen the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) network – focusing on emergency preparedness, response, and health equity needs.
According to an announcement sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, “Funding for the first-ever MRC State, Territory and Tribal Nations, Representative Organizations for Next Generation (MRC-STTRONG) grant program is from the American Rescue Plan (ARP).”
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) will use MRC-STTRONG funds to strengthen MRC statewide capacity and capabilities and equip MRC units with the necessary supplies, resources, and training to best serve their local communities.
OSDH will make sub-grants available to local MRC units to carry out MRC-STTRONG goals by supporting activities in underserved areas and populations to help address the needs of at-risk individuals and areas impacted by more frequent or more severe disasters.
“MRC units are a force multiplier for local emergency responses,” said U.S. Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell.
“The ARP-funded awards announced today will bolster response efforts in communities across the nation, building on the invaluable role that the MRC played during our fight against COVID-19.”
The competitive grant was one of 33 awarded by ASPR through the MRC-STTRONG grant program.
In March 2023, ASPR first announced $50 million in American Rescue Plan funding available for states, territories, tribes, public/private partnerships, and other public entities to expand their MRC network.
The MRC is a national network of 300,000 volunteers organized into approximately 750 local community-based groups committed to improving local emergency response capabilities, reducing vulnerabilities, and building community preparedness and resilience.
MRC units organize and use local volunteers who donate their time and expertise to prepare for and respond to emergencies and to support steady-state preparedness initiatives.
According to a press release from the U.S. HHS, “They have supported emergency shelter operations and medical care during extreme weather events, organized vaccine clinics and testing sites during the COVID-19 response, provided medical support during large public gatherings, and much more.
“MRC volunteers also promote community preparedness to improve everyday health and reduce potential public health risks and vulnerabilities.”
For more information about MRC, including joining a local MRC unit, visit aspr.hhs.gov/MRC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.