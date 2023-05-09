A federal jury in New York City reached a verdict Tuesday in the civil rape trial of former President Donald J Trump in relation to the allegations of former advice columnist Jean Carroll.
The jury found that Trump was not guilty of rape but did find him guilty of sexual abuse and defamation and ordered for him to pay $2 million to the plaintiff.
This case dates back to 1996 and was funded by one of the founders of Linkedin who is a notorious Trump hater.
The proof given that trial was thin at best but the left leaning New York City jury made up its mind and even and even though it probably tried extremely hard to convict him of rape, could not come up with any facts to substantiate that and then settled on the verdict disclosed.
