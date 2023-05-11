Oklahoma City – The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) ends today (Thursday, May 11), leaving Oklahoma nursing homes and facilities that care for the intellectually disabled facing a steep funding cliff unless lawmakers are able to provide additional financial aid.
The ongoing PHE allowed nursing homes to tap federal supplemental funds of approximately $36 a day per Medicaid resident, helping facilities deal with the skyrocketing costs of equipment and labor during the pandemic.
Those funds will be paid out by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) through June 30 of this year, but will be unavailable after that.
Unfortunately, the advocacy group "CARE Providers Oklahoma" says "financial analysis shows that the supplemental payments still fell short of the cost of care."
The group shared its conclusion in a press release sent to The City Sentinel newspaper.
Beginning July 1, the OHCA projects that the cost of treating a typical Medicaid resident in a skilled nursing facility will be $246 a day.
Without the federal PHE funding, however, skilled nursing facilities will now receive only $189 per resident per day, a $57 gap in the estimation of the CARE group.
Similarly, facilities for people with intellectual disabilities will be paid less than their reported costs.
Care Providers Oklahoma President and CEO Steven Buck says the current funding situation is untenable and is asking lawmakers to include funding to save nursing homes in the budget they are currently crafting. The group and other advocates this week called on lawmakers to increase funding and avoid mass closures in nursing care facilities.
“The cost of labor in the skilled nursing profession has risen astronomically in the last two years,” said Buck.
“We’ve already seen facilities unable to keep up with skyrocketing costs that have been forced to close.
"Now, on top of all those challenges, we are about to experience what amounts to a practical funding cut of almost 20 percent beginning July 1. That is just not something our facilities can sustain.
"We have got to get funding levels up to the point where they are at least covering the cost of care. If we cannot, there will be mass closures.”
Buck said nursing home closures are traumatic for communities, families and vulnerable Oklahomans.
“Every time one of these facilities closes, especially in a rural area, you are losing one of the biggest employers in town. Second, you are forcing a family to find another option for a vulnerable loved one, and perhaps moving Grandma or Grandpa to a facility that isn’t ideal or is much farther away. Lastly, you are telling a resident that they can no longer live in their home. We don’t want to experience this kind of trauma across the state.
“Oklahomans are counting on their lawmakers to come through for them by passing a budget that adequately funds care for nursing home residents and Oklahomans with intellectual disabilities.”
About Care Providers Oklahoma: Previously the Oklahoma Association of Health Care Providers (OAHCP), Care Providers Oklahoma (https://www.careoklahoma.com/) describes itself as representing "the interests of more than 18,000 residents and 19,000 professionals that work in Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, assisted living homes and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Care Providers Oklahoma's mission is to assist its members in providing the highest quality care to the seniors, individuals with disabilities and vulnerable Oklahomans who live" in care facilities. "We advocate for the enhancement of that care so that Oklahoma long-term care residents may live in the comfort and dignity they deserve.
