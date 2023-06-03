U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, released the following statement after voting YES on H.R. 3746, the “Fiscal Responsibility Act”:
In a press release sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, Mullin said, “I’ve been in business since I was 19 years old, and in business, you must be willing to negotiate.
“The fact is, Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans successfully negotiated the largest deficit reduction bill in American history while only controlling one seat of government — without letting Democrats raise any taxes.
"That’s a huge victory. This legislation secures work requirements, cuts funding for Biden’s IRS army, slashes COVID funding, and imposes top-line spending caps while fully funding veterans, Social Security, and Medicare.
"Today [Thursday, June 1], we passed a historic and necessary bill to begin getting America’s fiscal house in order. Tomorrow, our fight continues to cut spending, shrink the size of government, and bring fiscal sanity to Washington.”
