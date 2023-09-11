A group of Oklahomans gathered at the state Capitol this summer to
celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
This landmark legislation requires accessibility and bans discrimination in
almost all private businesses, and has significantly reduced discrimination in
state and local government services.
The ADA anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate how far disability rights
have come in our country, but what is often overlooked is that many of the
rights promised through the ADA are intertwined with government’s funding of
Medicaid. Without necessary updates and changes to Medicaid, the intent
behind the ADA is diminished and so are the lives of people with intellectual
and developmental disabilities (IDD).
Millions of people with IDD rely on Medicaid for the freedom to live
independently at home in the communities they choose. Medicaid largely
funds home and community-based services (HCBS), which provide support
for daily living activities, such as dressing, bathing, meal preparation, taking
medication, employment support, mobility assistance and more.
Currently, Medicaid requires funding institutions, while HCBS remains optional.
States don’t have the funding to support everyone, which is what leads to
people with disabilities getting stuck on a waiting list for these much-needed
services to live in the community instead of in an institution.
In Oklahoma, our waiting list recently reached 5,100 people with an average
wait time of about 13 years. But now, with historic funding from the state
legislature to become a no-wait state by June 2024, many Oklahomans are
bypassing that long wait to get approved for HCBS only to be faced with
another hurdle: a long-running workforce shortage.
A strong direct care workforce is key to HCBS actually working in Oklahoma or
any other state. These trained professionals, who help people with IDD
navigate daily life, and make less than $12 per hour on average due to
outdated rates set through Medicaid coupled with the menial value our
society puts on caregiving as a profession.
Even with our 25% rate increase for direct care workers and the investment
from the state legislature, HCBS is still not serving all Oklahomans with IDD
who are approved and the many more who need it. The current system is
failing people with disabilities because they cannot access the services they
are approved to receive. However, help may be on the way from the federal
level.
Earlier this year, Congress introduced the HCBS Access Act, which would make
these life-sustaining services a mandatory benefit within Medicaid and
ensure eligible people with disabilities have the option to choose between
home care and institutional care. Over time, the bill would eliminate HCBS
waiting lists and the need for states to repeatedly apply for HCBS waivers.
The HCBS Access Act would also strengthen the caregiving work force,
providing respite for family caregivers, creating jobs and revenue, and
increasing wages for home care providers. In addition, the bill would create
better evaluation measures to assess the quality of HCBS being provided.
The HCBS Access Act is what it will take to ensure our country delivers on its
promises within ADA. Until then, fair, and equitable access for all people with
disabilities remains out of reach and not just in Oklahoma.
Ellyn Hefner is a representative in House District 87 and a regular columnist for the City Sentinel.
