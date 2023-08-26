In a stunning turn of events, President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, recently pleaded not guilty to federal tax and gun charges. This was not what the Department of Justice (DOJ) expected for their politically contrived, duplicitous wrist-slap, probation-only plea deal. Rather than end Hunter’s multiple criminal questions, this may provide impetus to the U.S. House of Representatives to end all federal funding of the DOJ.
Prosecutors said, under questioning from U.S/ District Judge Maryellen Noreika, that 53-year-old Hunter Biden still could be charged with offenses including failing to register as a foreign agent for lucrative dealings in countries such as China and Ukraine that have been documented to involve President Biden.
“As far as I’m concerned, the plea agreement is null and void,” defense attorney Chris Clark reportedly told the court in response a little before noon.
Media reports that both sides then tried to move forward with a revised plea deal that specified Hunter would face no additional charges linked to tax crimes from 2014 to 2019 — or any counts involving his drug use and associated gun ownership crimes.
Then Judge Noreika indicated she needed more information about the new deal.
The official confirmation by prosecutors of an ongoing foreign-agent investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office could accelerate investigations by the US House. It draws to light DOJ excuses of “ongoing investigations” for not cooperating with US House investigations, but now a public trial could reveal more details of more crimes including charges of Hunter worked as an unregistered foreign agent.
There is evidence that Joe Biden met in person with Hunter’s associates from China, Mexico, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine — in addition to meeting with his American partners — and that Hunter complained in records on his abandoned laptop that he had to give “half” of his income to his dad.
Judge Noreika specifically asked whether a potential violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act was under consideration, but prosecutors remained tight-lipped.
As the Patriot Sentinel reported, “Defense attorney for Hunter Biden, Chris Clark, then backed out of the plea deal and chaos ensued.”
With the DOJ historic prosecution of Paul Manafort, a failure to prosecute Hunter Biden could call to question if any justice exists within this federal department so named for it.
