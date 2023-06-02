Oklahoma City -- On Friday, June 2, Governor Kevin Stitt let the state budget for fiscal year 2024 go into law without his signature, subject to objections. The package included the general appropriations bill, House Bill 1004x.
The governor shared his reasoning in a message filed with the bill. His communication staff transmitted the information to The City Sentinel. The text follows:
"Through House Bill 1004x, the legislature has spent 12.96 billion dollars in taxpayer money.
"The problem is that the legislature has relied upon one-time revenue to support recurring expenditures that exceed recurring revenues by roughly 220 million dollars.
"They have also drawn down the State’s savings from about 6.2 billion dollars to 4.2 billion dollars.
"Because this approach is neither sustainable nor fiscally wise, I have not signed House Bill 1004x.
"Nevertheless, subject to objections to the unique process by which the Bill made its way to my desk, the Bill will become law without signature."
