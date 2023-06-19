"Items from the Council" include approval of resolutions appointing or designating judges (Philippa C. James and Edward D. Hasbrook as municipal judges; Phiippa C. James and Donald O. Kiffin as presiding and vice presiding judge, respectively). A resolution approving compensation levels for the municipal judgeships is on the agenda (requiring six affirmative votes for approval).
A resolution extending the city penalty reduction program through year's end is on the agenda.
Paying for Trips to a ‘Progressive’ gathering in St. Louis?
The proposal attracting some critical scrutiny is the "Resolution approving travel expenses for Councilmembers JoBeth Hamon and Nikki Nice to attend the Local Progress National Convening 2023, September 6-9, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri."
The measure will require six affirmative votes for approval.
In an email conveyed to The City Sentinel, Oklahoma County Republican Party chair Ken Warner asked recipients to oppose the resolution.
He provided a link to the website for the convention. (https://localprogress.org/lp2023/ )
Warner characterized the conference as "clearly not a bi-partisan event."
He provided the emails of other Council members and the City Manager, as follows:
Craig Freeman, City Manager, citymanager@okc.gov
Mayor David Holt, mayor@okc.gov
Bradley Carter, Ward1@okc.gov
Todd Stone, Ward4@okc.gov
Barbara Peck, Ward3@okc.ogv
Matt Hinkle, Ward5@okc.gov
Mark Stonecipher, Ward8@okc.gov
Warner encouraged communications opposing the expenditure. He said personalized communications would be most effective.
The balance of a crowded-looking agenda
The agenda includes time for the city manager to update activities of the Riversport Foundation, claims and payroll, and the "strong financial management" priority identified for the City of Oklahoma City.
A range of council proceedings will likely be approved or (for the June 6 meeting) received.
Permits for community activities (Mesta Park "Mesta Festa" and the June 25 Pride Alliance Parade are on the agenda, as well as a shift to the Municipal Facilities Authority meeting, several insurance approvals.
Time to adjourn and convene as the City Public Property Authority is on the Council Agenda.
A long list of "consent docket" items (usually covered quickly) are also listed for the Council.
Rezoning and property condemnations, renewal of collective bargaining agreements and an executive session are scheduled, as well.
The meeting will conclude with comments from council members and customary time for citizens to be heard, before adjournment.
