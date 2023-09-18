Analysis: If there is any one act evidencing the end of the National Democratic Party, it’s the denial by the Biden Administration of Secret Service protection for announced Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as covered in early August by CityNewsTulsa.com and City-Sentinel.com (Oklahoma City) in Oklahoma and other critical thinking media worldwide.
For the first time in American political history, the Biden Administration (whoever may be in control) denied a political opponent Secret Service protection during a campaign. This is fascism in America. Not the fake fascism the Leftists rail against, but the real fascism of political prosecution. It gets worse.
September 15, according to multiple media reports, an armed man was detained by security and later arrested by police before the start of an event with presidential contender Kennedy in Los Angeles.
Local News KTLA5 reported, “Adrian Paul Aispuro, 44, was arrested without incident by police after RFK Jr.’s security detail recognized that Aispuro was attempting to impersonate a U.S. Marshal at a Hispanic Heritage Month event at the Wilshire Ebell Theater.”
Kennedy wrote, “After using government resources to censor me, and using government resources to attack me in the White House press room, the Biden administration made the unprecedented decision to deny a political opponent Secret Service protection during a campaign. Even worse, this is part of a larger pattern of politicizing and weaponizing government agencies to serve the faction in power. The DOJ, the IRS, and the FBI have all been turned into tools to harass political opponents. The denial of Secret Service protection is just the latest example. The public’s response to that has been clear, and the public’s concern and care will remain my enduring takeaway.”
Note the phrase, “politicizing the weaponizing government agencies to serve the faction in power.”
Thus, a life-long Democratic National Party insider of historic worldwide fame with millions of followers documents the divide of factions within the National Democratic Party.
For the first time in history, an American Political Party is, by this one act alone, demonstrating itself as Anti-American in silencing grass-root voters, Democrat constituents and over 200 years of common civil decency.
Kennedy notes in closing, “It’s ironic that legacy media organizations are drawing attention to disturbing ideas, and then linking those ideas to unrelated matters, thus giving energy to claims and beliefs in exactly the bizarre way they accuse others of doing — an actual conspiracy theory elevated by those who so often accuse others of this kind of thinking and linking.”
Joe Biden guides the demise of the Democratic Party
It is a criminal pattern, accuse the victim and never ever give up the con.
Oklahomans were registered, in majority, as Democratic Party members for over 100 years, but our nature is populist, independent, and often critical of big money and institutional power.
Some media follow suit, others follow national narratives.
My journalism professor taught, “If your mother tells you she loves you, get a second source.”
Today, media has abandoned “just the facts” for “community journalism” to advance self-assumed betterment(s) of society. It is overwhelmingly disdainful of citizens to assume that journalists, academia or even bureaucrats presume to know what is good for the nation.
Recently, a Tulsa lawyer, musician, and promoter posted on Facebook a convoluted piece defending the dubious legal theory Democrats are using to attack former-president Donald J. Trump.
In that writing he failed to include any reference to the Presidential Records Act of 1978 or any acknowledgement that both parties have offered alternative electors during presidential campaigns for generations. This long known and personally honored friend followed the Leftist narrative.
Sadly, for him, a half dozen of my dearest cousins, and millions of others nationwide, politics has become personal with critical thought supplanted by emotion. The situation is made worse by the fluidity of language.
Since when was criminal trespass or even breaking and entering, an insurrection? When it became political of course. Leftists burnt Federal Buildings without consequences and the Right goes to prison for being pro-life. Thanks legacy media, Fascists couldn’t control people without you.
Maybe not even then, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Secret Service protection denial shows, it is not just Left vs. Right, it is Elitists vs. People, and the Democratic Party today is not your granddaddy’s Party.
Duplicity is so obvious and practitioners so arrogant it’s hard to ignore daily examples.
Legacy media can’t see it and it is costing them influence over popular culture. Rich men north of Richmond don’t care, but they have signaled their own demise by the treatment of one of their own who dares to say, “We will end the forever wars, clean up government, increase wealth for all, and tell Americans the truth.”
Kennedy Campaign Manager Kucinich writes to President Biden
Today (September 18, 2023), Kennedy Campaign Manager Dennis Kucinich (Member of Congress, 1997-2013) sent a letter to President Biden urging him, again, to provide Candidate Kennedy Secret Service protection.
Kucinich wrote, “The threat level to our candidate, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is increasing every day. He is not the only one in danger — every person who attends a campaign event is at risk. A specter of violence haunts our political process. Indeed, political assassinations pose a grave threat to democracy. It is not hard to imagine the civil chaos and political disintegration that could ensue with the return of the kind of assassinations of public officials and presidential candidates that marred the 1960s.
“This ever-present threat of violence is something you are well aware of given the security requirements for you and members of your family.
“It is astonishing that under such circumstances, you would deny Secret Service coverage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has polled more than 20% in the first five primary states, and whose net favorability rating exceeds both yours and Donald Trump's.
“Although it is a well-known historical fact, apparently in your case it bears repeating: Mr. Kennedy's uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated. Mr. Kennedy's father, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated while a presidential candidate.
“The American psyche still bears the scars of those devastating events. Together with the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., they sent America into a tailspin from which many believe the country has not yet recovered.
“I served in Congress for 16 years and joined you on the campaign trail in one of two efforts I made to gain the Democratic nomination. You and I have known each other for more than 50 years. I know that you do not want to see America reeling again from the consequences of another political assassination. Therefore, I ask you in the spirit of patriotism, of fairness, and of good conscience to grant Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. the Secret Service protection that his circumstances so obviously warrant,” Kucinich concluded.
Click here for the full original posting of the letter:
If the faction controlling the Biden Administration doesn’t respond to this serious request quickly, all Americans, even the emotionally resistant and balance blind media, may truly be forced to internalize a truth that this administration doesn’t give a damn about anyone, but Hunter or maybe Obama or Soros or others north of Richmond.
Certainly not you or me or the Democratic Party.
