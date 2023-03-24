Oklahomans with developmental disabilities, their families and advocates plan to tell their story through numbers this year with the theme “Disability Counts” on Developmental Disabilities Day at the Capitol slated for March 23rd.
An appropriation of $32.5 million by the state legislature last session is the number that could change the storyline for more than 5,100 Oklahomans with disabilities who have been waiting an average of 13 years to receive home and community-based services to live as independently as possible.
Numbers do tell a story, which is why the disability community will be asking lawmakers to keep pushing for more data from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) about the state’s effort to end the waiting list and increase provider rates. Good data is the only way legislators and fellow Oklahomans will ever know if this historic investment is actually serving those with developmental disabilities across our state the way it was intended.
House Bill 2716 and Senate Bill 366 are both aimed at establishing data reporting that will help us get the story straight on how DHS is serving Oklahomans with developmental disabilities. Both would require the state agency to report data such as the number of Oklahomans with disabilities currently receiving home and community-based services, demographics of those on the waiting list to receive services, the number of Oklahomans who stopped receiving services, resource gaps and total expenditures for services by month and year to date.
In addition, Senate Bill 367 would require DHS to annually report the payments made to providers for home and community-based services. How those numbers add up will help us get a better picture on how the legislature’s appropriation is being spent and how many Oklahomans with disabilities are actually getting those long-awaited home and community-based services. Data is also the way we can celebrate families’ last day that they wait for services. The story is also about celebration.
But the story is not only about those set to come off the waiting list. Many more Oklahomans with developmental disabilities are just now learning about the wait for home and community-based services and still yet, even more do not know about it at all. New legislation is being considered to help those families too.
House Bill 2717 would raise the income eligibility limit from $45,000 to $65,000 for the Family Support Program for children with severe developmental disabilities who live in their family homes. The assistance payment would also increase from $250 to more than $500 for the first eligible child. Additionally, the measure would double the maximum payment per family from $400 a month to nearly $850 for those with multiple children who qualify for the program.
The legislature’s appropriation to end the waiting list has been a big story for Oklahoma, but what the disability community wants lawmakers and others to remember is that it is not the end of the story. There is still much more to be done to help serve and protect this vulnerable population. Oklahomans with developmental disabilities do not live the same way many of the rest of us do, but their story counts.
Ellyn Hefner is a representative in House District 87 and a regular columnist for the City Sentinel
