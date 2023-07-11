The Legislature appropriated an additional $10 million this session to keep up efforts to end the waiting list for developmental disability services but failed to pass a number of bills aimed at improving the process and others to promote and protect Oklahomans with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).
Oklahoma’s push to provide developmental disability services to all those who qualify without the lengthy 13-year wait, is a major milestone in our state’s history of serving this vulnerable population. While the intention to do better is there, the process to serve the more than 5,100 Oklahomans waiting has been reportedly difficult, which a number of bills this session sought to remedy.
House Bill 2716 and Senate Bill 366 both would have required the Department of Human Services (DHS), which houses developmental disability services, to track the help Oklahomans with IDD receive after they come off the waiting list. In addition, Senate Bill 367 would have required DHS to annually report the payments made to providers for home and community-based services.
These bills sought to bring transparency to the process to end the waiting list and give the legislature insights on how their investment is being spent by the state agency. And it seems to be needed, especially after a progress report by DHS in March showed that more than half of the first cohort on the waiting list did not receive services.
These proposed bills could have helped lawmakers keep better tabs on their historic $32.5 million appropriation. Instead, those bills did not make it through the legislative process, yet legislators invested millions more this session to keep the effort going.
While keeping up with the progress to end the waiting list does not seem to be a top priority for the Legislature, the issue did get the attention of PBS News Hour Reporter Judy Woodruff. Her first story in a new series called “Disability Reframed,” focused on Oklahoma families still waiting to receive help despite the state’s funded effort to eliminate the waiting list.
Beyond not protecting this major investment, lawmakers are also not keen on protecting children with the most severe disabilities from corporal punishment in public schools. House Bill 1028 would have eliminated spanking, paddling and other forms of physical punishment for students with disabilities, but it was voted down by a majority of House members the first time. After national media attention, the House reconsidered the bill and overwhelmingly passed a weaker version. It was not heard in the Senate but could come back again next session.
Senate Bill 322 included language to make Oklahoma’s Promise funds and the Oklahoma Tuition Aid Grant Program available to students enrolling in one of the state’s college programs specifically designed for those with disabilities. That language was eliminated during conference and the new version passed.
Senate Bill 376 by Senator Kirt and Senator Howard is one of the bright spots in the legislature for Oklahomans who have a disability and the caregivers who help them to vote by using an absentee ballot. This bipartisan co-authored bill is a great example that sometimes good legislation takes a few sessions to get through the process. This bill was approved by the Governor on June 7.
A new session in 2024 means a new look at the bills still alive and not completely gone through the process and possibly amending others to include the disability population.
Still yet, a final report is expected from the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, following its investigation into DHS’s management of the waiting list. Findings may also lead lawmakers in a new direction to improve the process to serve Oklahomans with IDD who are still waiting for the help they need.
