Failed leadership has had catastrophic consequences for this country. Leaders are not born, they
are made. Sculpted out of life's challenges such as hard work, discipline, courage and strength
in times of adversity.
This culture needs bold leaders who will do and say what others will not.
Those who do not seek their own agendas but the will and agenda of Abba, Father. The Kingdom of God was always meant to sculpt cultures, as is evident in our founding. True leaders serve and seek truth and draw wisdom from our creator not from the world. Romans 12:2 tells us to not be conformed to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, THEN you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is.
Our children and all other future generations need strong leaders who are willing to stand against a declining society. I believe everything starts in the home. The radical agenda being pushed aims to destroy the nuclear family. They want to weaken men and sexualize children.
They push separation and division in our schools and military with CRT and SEL. Why?
I’ll tell you why, because they understand that if they can capture the minds, the actions will follow. They are determined to raise up generations with no moral compass – subservient to government rather than the Father. We must interposition ourselves and boldly step out in faith before America is lost.
In order to change anything you have to identify it first so it’s time we start calling things what they are. It is our duty( that which a person owes another or is bound by either natural, moral or legal obligation) to not only call out injustice and moral decline but to fight it! We have to stop falling in line with false narratives that there are more than two genders, or that men can have babies or that freedom isn't one generation away from extinction. These wicked schemes seek to confuse and control the masses.
America is suffering from food shortages, record high gas prices, an invasion at the border, surging inflation, schools that are indoctrinating our children, policies that are aimed at stripping away our Constitutional rights of free speech, to keep and bare arms, the right to due process, the right to peaceably assemble, right to a free press, to petition the government for redress of our grievances and to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
We must get back to America First Policies!
As your next Congresswoman, I’ll fight to lower taxes, minimize government regulations and overreach, secure our border by building the wall and create a chain of custody for the illegals that are here and those legally immigrating in the future, protect our most vulnerable our children and our unborn, protect our second amendment, get back to being energy independent again as we were under Trump, protect our land from being bought up by Chinese and other nationalists (over 300,000 acres of Oklahoma farm land has been bought so far).
If you’re not a American citizen you should not be privy to own our land, take care of our veterans by getting them off the streets, into jobs and providing them with excellent healthcare, defund any school teaching radical CRT and SEL, fight for our religious freedoms, ensure that we adhere to the Nuremberg Code and never have forced medical treatments pushed on us again and I’ll move to charge, prosecute, and convict Anthony Fauci for his crimes against humanity, I’ll ensure that we have free and fair elections and send a clear message by filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
The time for sideline well-wishing and faith without works is up.
I’m asking for your vote on June 28th… let’s go take our country back.
Editor’s Note: Banks, a real estate agent who previously worked in respiratory therapy, is seeking the Republican nomination in Oklahoma’s Fifth District Congressional Race. This commentary, lightly edited, was submitted in a recent exchange of emails with Pat McGuigan, editorial director for The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
