The permitting and licensing portal, access.okc.gov, was relaunched this afternoon after an unauthorized image was placed on the website.
All affected services, which include permitting, licensing and the Action Center’s external reporting tools, have been restored.
Background
The City’s Information Technology Department became aware of the image shortly after it was posted and took the site offline to investigate. There was no evidence data was accessed or compromised.
Protecting the security and privacy of our website users is important to us. We will continue to review our existing security measures.
