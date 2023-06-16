Yesterday morning the permitting and licensing customer portal, access.okc.gov, was defaced and an unauthorized image was placed on the website.
The City’s Information Technology Department became aware of the image shortly after it was posted and took the site offline to investigate. There is currently no evidence data was accessed or compromised. We are working to relaunch affected services, which include permitting, licensing, and the Action Center’s external reporting tools.
Residents can request inspections or permits by calling (405) 297-2948. They can also report issues to the Action Center by emailing action.center@okc.gov, calling (405) 297-2535 or texting (405) 252-1053.
Protecting the security and privacy of our website users is important to us, and we are reviewing our existing security measures.
