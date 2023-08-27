Oklahoma City, August 27, 2023 -- Some people still use AOL for not only emails but also as a decent aggregator for the 24/7 news cycle. I am teased about this constantly, because I am in the remaining population of such consumers.
Early this morning, “Aol.” (as it now styled) carried an interesting news story. It originated with the news organization formerly known as NBC but not deemed NBC-Universal.
More on that at the end of the story.
But first, reviewing a handful of “mainstream media” news stories to support the opinion expressed in the title of this opinion essay.
Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large at the time, wrote awhile back that California Governor Gavin Newsom had “just jump-started the 2024 campaign.”
Cilizza gave his opinion: “California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is turning his eye to the future where, he hopes, a presidential bid awaits.
“Over the July 4 holiday, Newsom ran an ad in Florida attacking GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and touting his own governance of California.
“‘I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight – or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom: Freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate, and the freedom to love,’ Newsom says in the ad, which ran on Fox News on Monday.
“It’s a very smart move by Newsom, and speaks to the ongoing uncertainty over whether President Joe Biden runs again in 2024.”
A confession: Cillizza wrote the above words thirteen months ago -- in July 2022 -- beginning his analysis with the words: “With his reelection this fall a near-certainly …”
(https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/06/politics/gavin-newsom-2024-campaign/index.html )
Thus, Newsom attacked the Floridian, who was on his way to not only his own re-election, but also to leading a GOP tide that locked in Republican control of the Sunshine State. That was more than two years before the nominating conventions of either major party.
One month later, Newsom encouraged Hollywood film producers to bypass both Georgia and Oklahoma in motion picture productions, because of the pro-life inclinations of policy-makers in both states.
(https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/03/us/newsom-hollywood-abortion-states.html )
Insert into this narrative: In the age of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, it seems, directly attacking and even sneering at values held by absolute majorities of voters in states large and small is deemed a political virtue, although such behavior was once deemed an electoral vice.
Jumping forward in time, to reference the formerly-conservative-and-still-somewhat-pro-business-news-magazine- known- as Forbes, reporter Sara Dorn last month caught my attention with the provocative title: “Here’s Why Many Believe Gavin Newsom Is Running For President — Even As He Denies It”.
(https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2023/07/07/heres-why-many-believe-gavin-newsom-is-running-for-president-even-as-he-denies-it/?sh=4dc2eb2d746f )
Dorn’s thesis (in a July 2023 story) is that although Newsom is a major campaign-trail surrogate for incumbent President Joe Biden, the Californian “has made a series of eye-catching national moves that have many wondering if he’s not planning his own presidential run — possibly soon, should Biden seem vulnerable to a challenge.”
In support of her interpretation, Dorn wrote:
* Among his latest headline-making moves, Newsom in June proposed a constitutional amendment that would install new federal gun controls, including universal background checks, in response to recent federal court rulings rolling back firearm restrictions.
* He went on a national media blitz that included a June sit-down with Fox News host Sean Hannity, a rarity for a prominent Democrat and Newsom’s first appearance on the network since 2010.
* Newsom has openly sparred with GOP presidential hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), threatening to file criminal charges against him for sending South American migrants from the border to Sacramento, requesting a federal investigation into the practice and calling DeSantis a “small, pathetic man” to Hannity.
* He also set up his own political action committee, “Campaign for Democracy,” which vows on its website to “go on the road and on offense — in red states too — and take the fight to statehouses, local communities, and electoral battlegrounds to save our democracy.”
* Sacramento Bee columnist Tom Philp recently cast Newsom’s political activities as a “shadow primary” campaign, the state’s former Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger told The Hollywood Reporter in May a Newsom presidential campaign is a “no-brainer” and Newsom’s ex-wife, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, told conservative radio host Charlie Kirk in February he has “always wanted to be president of the United States.”
Dorn points to a handful of others looking at a campaign to take Biden’s spot: Governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Wes Moore of Maryland, and Jared Polis of Colorado, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
And, rounding the bend on this “review of the news,” there’s the August 1, 2023 story in the Sacrament Bee: “Gavin Newsom Running for President?”
Maggie Angst and David Lightman, who cover Newsom and California state government every day, probably believe he is already 2024 presidential contender, but the question mark in their title is a sign of journalistic reserve.
(https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article277831178.html )
To wit: "Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking fundraising steps often used by potential presidential candidates, setting up multiple committees that in their first three months have raised and spent millions of dollars.
"Three Newsom-affiliated committees are a political action committee, which limits contributions to $5,000 a year and can donate to individual candidates; a SuperPAC, which can raise unlimited amounts of cash but is restricted form promoting a specific candidate, and a joint fundraising committee, which functions like a bank, mostly collecting and distributing funds to the other groups.
"Forming the trio of fundraising committees allows prospective candidates like Newsome to begin building a base of support and explore a run for federal office without saying it outright, according to Brendan Glaven, senior data analyst at Open Secrets."
Today’s News
To conclude your humble servant’s survey, this morning on AOL, a story by ‘NBC Universal’ reporters Jonathan Allen, Carol E. Lee, and Monica Alba, bore this title: “Biden advisers bristle at Gavin Newsom's plan to debate Ron DeSantis”.
(https://www.aol.com/biden-advisers-bristle-newsoms-plan-110000828.html )
The NBC Universal story blends the reflections of four unnamed Biden advisors. Some of the story’s sources are critical of Newsom, some affirm his role as a Biden surrogate.
They say that Newsom is positioning himself to run as replacement for Biden, and to face Ron DeSantis for a joust over crime, COVID, abortion and immigration.
Eight months ago, Cillizza (whose CNN 2022 report began this survey) was among those who lost a job during a set of major job cuts at CNN. He’s still one of my favorites among the “mainstream media” types. His recurring feature at CNN was called “The Point.” His earlier feature at The Washington Post was “The Fix.”
The Point of today’s missive? The Fix is in:
Gavin Newsom is running for president. He just hasn’t made it official.
