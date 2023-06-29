Our nation was founded on the principle of equal justice under the law, no matter the circumstances. Recently, however, we have seen what increasingly looks like a two-tiered justice system that favors those in power.
This is especially true when it comes to the Biden family.
In just the last few days we have seen alarming new evidence from two IRS whistle-blowers with knowledge about the business dealings of President Biden and his son Hunter, including suspicious foreign business deals and tax evasion.
It seems increasingly likely that the President had knowledge of his son’s foreign transactions, something which he has repeatedly denied. Hunter Biden used his father’s name to increase profits, failing to report millions of dollars in income from foreign sources, including Ukraine, China, and Romania.
According to a newly released text message it seems he also used his father’s position to advance their business deals, even threatening Henry Zhao, a CCP official who was a key figure in Hunter’s endeavors in China.
Sadly, this evidence shows that all taxpayers are not treated the same. In addition to these bombshell reports, Hunter was recently charged with two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony firearm offense. Similarly charged cases have resulted in prison time; however, Hunter received a sweetheart plea deal.
Republicans are committed to ending this two-tiered system of justice. Recently, Chairman Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony from Special Counsel John Durham on his report regarding the FBI’s investigation against then presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Durham testified that he was not aware of “any” evidence of collusion between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia following his years-long investigation. He also reported that the FBI did not have the proof needed to launch their Crossfire Hurricane investigation. Durham’s testimony highlighted the deep-rooted and troubling double standard of justice in America.
Last Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to formally censure Rep. Adam Schiff, who used his position as the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee to lie and spin a false Russian collusion narrative that he peddled to the media and the American people.
This censure is a serious measure that has only occurred 26 times in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives. Sadly, Representative Schiff used this action as a badge of honor and event to fundraise, failing to take any responsibility for his actions. I look forward to the Ethics Committee investigating his conduct.
Whether it be the complicated web of the Biden family or Representative Adam Schiff, we must have accountability. The positive aspect of all of this is that the American people have one institution in Congress that can get the answers we need.
House Republicans are delivering results through a multitude of Committee hearings and extensive oversight to demand accountability in this seemingly biased justice system. We must restore the American people’s faith in our justice system.
Note: Stephanie Bice represents the First Congressional District -- Oklahoma City and surrounding areas -- as Oklahoma’s member in the U.S. House House of Representatives. She is now in her second term of office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.